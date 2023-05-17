Late backlash delays passage of new EU renewables targets -sources

By Julia Payne and Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS, May 17 (Reuters) - A group of countries including France has delayed at the eleventh hour the approval of new EU renewable energy targets, according to diplomatic sources familiar with the matter.

Diplomats from EU countries had been scheduled to approve the law, known as RED, on Wednesday after negotiations from EU countries and the European Parliament agreed what was supposed to be a final deal on it earlier this year.

France's representation to the EU did not respond to requests to comment.

The law would see the EU raise the share of renewable energy in its overall consumption to at least 42.5% by 2030. The countries' review of the final draft, scheduled for Wednesday morning, was meant to be a formality.

But countries including France, Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic signalled this week that they would either oppose the law, or did not make clear their support for it, the sources said.

Those countries together have enough votes to formally block the law - forcing Sweden, which holds the EU's rotating, to delay its planned approval.

Negotiations on the renewables law were tense earlier this year as France and other pro-nuclear countries wanted hydrogen produced from nuclear power plants to be included in the targets.

Diplomats said some countries had other concerns - including that the renewable targets were simply too high.

It is unusual for countries to block pre-agreed deals on EU laws, which typically take more than a year of political negotiations to agree.

But a precedent was set by Germany earlier this year when it delayed the passage of a law ending new combustion engine car sales in 2035 in order to secure an exemption for e-fuels.

The sources said the countries' last-minute concerns included how the text handles ammonia, used as a fertilizer, and largely produced from hydrogen that relies on natural gas.

"You take this out and use 100% hydrogen from electricity then the process does not work anymore and you need to rebuild the entire plant," one diplomat said.

The passage of another climate law, to require airlines to phase in more sustainable fuel, was also postponed on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett and Julia Payne; Editing by Christina Fincher)

