LTCH

Latch Interim CEO Jason Keyes Steps Down, Dave Lillis To Be New CEO

February 06, 2025 — 09:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Latch, Inc. (LTCH), a technology company soon to be rebranded as DOOR, Thursday announced that the interim Chief Executive Officer Jason Keyes has decided to step down from the position following the company's financial restatement.

Dave Lillis has been appointed CEO. Prior to this, Lillis served as CFO of RubinBrown LLP, an accounting and professional consulting firm.

Meanwhile, interim Chief Financial Officer Marc Landy has also decided to step down from the position as planned. Landy will be succeeded by Jeff Mayfield who previously worked at MasterCard Worldwide.

LTCH is currently trading at $0.13 up 0.38 percent or $0.0005 on the OTC Markets.

