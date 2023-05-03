Latam's MercadoLibre's Q1 net profit triples, as revenues soar

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc MELI.O reported on Wednesday a 208.5% rise in its first-quarter net income from a year earlier, amid an uptick in operating income.

The company, which works in over 18 countries across Latin America, posted a quarterly net profit of $201.4 million, on $3 billion in total net revenue.

Over the quarter, MercadoLibre said it added 3.9 million new users across its verticals, bringing its total active use base to 100.5 million.

The company's operating income rose 145% in dollar terms, to reach $340 million, while its operating margin was at 11.2%.

At its fintech unit, revenues grew 40% in dollar terms to $1.4 billion, prompted by strong performance and user growth across its key divisions, including credit. Total payment volume jumped 96% in constant currency (46% growth in dollars) to $37 billion.

"After two years of intense development, insurance and investment products are becoming more promising to complement our ecosystem strategy," finance chief Pedro Arnt said in a statement.

The company's loan portfolio meanwhile reached $3.0 billion in the quarter, as it accelerated the issuance of new credit cards in Brazil.

At the end of the quarter, the company had reached over 16.7 million unique users for investment products, Meli added.

Earnings per share for the group were ahead of analysts' $3.08 forecast, hitting $4.01.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV), a key metric in the e-commerce industry, was up 43.3% in constant currency (23% in dollars) to hit $9.4 billion.

(Reporting by Andre Romani, Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Wodoford)

