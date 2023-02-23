US Markets
MELI

Latam's MercadoLibre's net profit rises, fueled by fintech arm

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

February 23, 2023 — 04:01 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc MELI.O on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $164.7 million; up from the loss it posted in the same period last year, following a solid performance by its fintech unit.

The Argentina-based company, which operates in 18 countries across Latin America, posted a net revenue of $3.0 billion - slightly above a Refinitiv estimate of $2.9 billion, and a 56.5% jump year-on-year in constant currency (40.9% in dollars).

In particular, its fintech unit saw net revenue growth of 92.7% in local currency (73.5% in dollars) to $1.3 billion, supported by the consolidation of its financial services across Latin American countries and growth in loans.

Total Payment Volume (TPV) via Mercado Pago grew 79.5% in constant currency (45.3% in dollars) to reach $36.0 billion.

The company's loan portfolio, meanwhile, reached $2.8 billion in the quarter.

Indeed, the quarter marked a new earnings record for its e-commerce and fintech businesses, the company said in a statement, despite the uncertainty related to consumption, interest rates and inflation over the last 12 months.

In commerce, net revenues hit $1.7 billion, up 22.3% in dollar terms, in the period.

The company also said the Gross merchandise volume (GMV) - a key metric in the e-commerce industry - was up 34.7% in constant currency (20.8% in dollars) to hit $9.6 billion.

"We strengthened our leadership position in e-commerce, gaining market share throughout the operation, especially in Brazil and Mexico," said financial chief Pedro Arnt.

MercadoLibre said it reached 96.6 million unique active users at the end of the fourth quarter, up 17.5% year-over-year.

In the fourth-quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of $46.1 million.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Edited by Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MELI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.