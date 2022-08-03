US Markets
Latam's MercadoLibre posts 79.8% increase in Q2 net income

Credit: REUTERS/MERCADO LIBRE

South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc reported on Wednesday that its second-quarter net income rose 79.8% year-on-year, beating earnings forecasts.

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc MELI.O reported on Wednesday that its second-quarter net income rose 79.8% year-on-year, beating earnings forecasts.

The company's net income for the three-month period was $123 million, beating a Refinitiv forecast of $98.9 million.

The company's net revenue rose 56.5% in constant currency and 52.5% in dollars to $2.6 billion as it registered growth in revenues from its commerce and fintech sectors.

The group's financial arm, Mercado Pago, saw net revenue soar 112.5% ​​in dollars year-on-year to $1.2 billion, as it expanded its lines of business, such as insurance and investment tools.

Mercado Pago reported a 83.9% jump in total payment volume in constant currency to $30.2 billion. Its credit portfolio reached $2.7 billion in the quarter, a 12.5% increase in comparison to the previous year.

