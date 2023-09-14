LatAm's CAF grants $927 mln in loans to Brazil, El Salvador and Panama

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) said on Thursday it has approved $927 million in credits for Brazil, El Salvador and Panama for energy, health and infrastructure projects and also announced two new members.

In a statement, CAF said it approved a $650 million loan to Brazil to improve road infrastructure in the northeastern state of Bahia and for Brazilian development bank BNDES.

It has also provided $150 million to finance construction of a bridge between Bahia's capital Salvador and Itaparica island.

Panama will receive a $200 million loan to support the Central American country's energy and environmental transition, CAF said, as it will help it to promote "the adoption of clean and renewable energies."

Finally, CAF has also provided a $77 million loan to El Salvador to implement a telemedicine system.

The Latin American major lender has also announced the inclusion of Honduras and the Dominican Republic as bank members, which will allow them to have "greater access to long-term financial resources, as well as technical cooperation for their sustainable development."

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Gregorio)

