LatAm Tech Weekly: The Quest for Extended Runways and the Fundraising Environment

This past week VTEX hosted its massive event in Brazil, VTEX DAY! Considered to be the main event for e-commerce in LatAm, it gathered over 200 speakers and 25k attendees. Among them, Gisele Bundchen, Jessica Watson and Karoline Meyer. It’s great to see a Brazilian company spearheading such a great initiative! If you want to know more about the event, see below the “What did I learn from readers” section, as many of you sent me intel :)

I read several interesting pieces this week. To start off, TechCrunch+ released a market analysis entitled: How well are SaaS, e-commerce, fintech and health tech startups doing in 2023? The data in the report came directly from anonymized accounting data from 700+ startups across these sectors - and brought light to several important points. First, startups are extending their runways. At the beginning of 2019, the average startup had 19.6 months of runway. As of Jan. 1, 2023, the average has increased to 23.4 months. This is a reflection of the expense reductions conducted in 2022.

While virtually all early-stage companies reduced their burn rates in 2022, fintech showed the greatest cuts to spending, reflecting the downturn in revenues at the end of 2022. While early-stage companies often have inconsistent revenue, revenue growth in 2021 was generally steady. However, fintech experienced explosive growth, far outpacing the other three sectors. Fintech’s growth continued initially in 2022 until Q3, which showed significant declines, leading to a large drop in December.

Shifting gears, a piece by Pitchbook explored the current momentum for fundraising. Over the 12-month period that ended in March, investment funds dedicated to PE, VC, real assets, real estate, private debt and FoFs raised anywhere from 15% to 64% less than what those strategies raised the prior year. The only fund group that went against the trend was secondaries, which are designed to buy out company stakes from other GPs or fund stakes from LPs. Secondaries funds raised nearly 40% more YoY in the 12-month period ending in March. Furthermore, emerging managers continue to have a harder time raising.

Finally, we also saw some markdowns this week. No need to panic - no drama. It’s normal and healthy. Investors will typically mark down investments to avoid overstating their portfolio’s worth. In a nutshell, it’s best practice to acknowledge potential losses before they are realized. A couple of weeks ago I mentioned Monashees and their Facily investment, now, we are seeing a couple of important ones in the U.S.:

Monday

General news:

Per the Fintech Iberoamerica 2023 report published via a collaboration amongst fintech associations from around Latam, 1 out of every 4 fintechs in the world is from the Ibero-American region (Latin America and/or Spain).

Apple launched Vision Pro at WWDC 2023 . The headset is a new kind of computer with an interface that uses hands and eyes. The Vision Pro will go on sale in early 2024.

Mastercard, an American conglomerate, is preparing to move beyond cards, with plans ranging from fast payment for New York subway tickets to technology that predicts what customers want to eat at McDonald's, and tapping into the potential of financially-included consumers in Brazil through Pix and its American equivalent, FedNow. The conglomerate is implementing a strategy that includes organic growth and acquisitions, having invested over $5 billion in company purchases and minority stakes in various businesses in recent years.

Former Tarpon executives leave to form a new asset manager in Brazil called Equus Capital. Its first fund will invest up to BRL 150mm in businesses that are related to IoT, big data and artificial intelligence. Checks will range from BRL 8mm – BRL 15mm, and the idea is to invest in 12 companies ranging from seed to Series B. Its first check was written to IoT Syos, company specialized in monitoring temperature and humidity in food and pharma.

Grêmio, one of the two giants of football in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, has just made a move to enter another thriving field in the south of Brazil: innovation. The club has launched Grêmio I9, an open innovation program in partnership with Instituto Caldeira.

Mercado Bitcoin (MB), a cryptocurrency trading platform with 3.8 million customers, has just received authorization from the Central Bank to become a payment institution in the electronic money issuer modality.

Stori, the Mexico-based consumer credit card provider, hit 2 million users.

Spanish healthtech Docline is preparing a new funding round to increase its presence in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. The digital health company also seeks to expand in Morocco, one of the international markets where it is currently active. It plans a €6 million funding round for 2024.

Deals:

Latin American prop-tech, Tuhabi received a $50M credit line from Inter-American Development Bank to increase their real estate inventory in Mexico. This announcement comes after the startup secured a $100M credit line from Victory Park Capital last month. Tuhabi, recognized as a unicorn startup, streamlines the process of selling properties in Colombia and Mexico, enabling customers to sell their homes online and receive a payment within 10 days.

Sicredi, Brazilian company that operates as a financial cooperative in Brazil and offers a mobile app for financial solutions raised $214.4M in a loan by European Investment Bank.

Tuesday

General news:

Venture capital firm Sequoia is planning to split into three entities: Sequoia Capital in the U.S. and Europe, Peak XV Partners in India and Southeast Asia, and HongShan in China. The new units will go into effect next March, when the company “separates the Asia units from the mothership as it navigates an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. The leaders of the three units—Roelof Botha, Neil Shen and Shailendra Singh—told their limited partners that the breakup was in large part a result of conflicts that arose when different geographies invested in companies that could potentially compete with each other. Want to know more? Good analysis by Pitchbook here.

Linda Yaccarino is officially on the job as Twitter CEO.

With Pix, Drip aims to build the "credit card of the future". The company offers a Pix installment solution, allowing customers to split payments into 3 installments, with no fees and a 2% cashback. This innovative payment method serves as an alternative for online purchases, providing convenience and advantages. Startup was already featured here in my Startups to Watch column.

Deals:

RD Station: The company dug deeper into its pockets and wrote a check for BRL 51 million to acquire Exact Sales, one of the leading companies in the country when it comes to sales engagement. Itau BBA acted as financial advisor to Exact Sales on its sale.

EuNerd, a marketplace for IT support services for businesses, has opened a new investment round, this time worth BRL 1.5 million. The crowdfunding will be conducted through the collective financing platform BridgeHub.

Warburg Pincus injected BRL 150 million into Superlógica. The funding round was negotiated at a higher valuation than the previous fundraising, a positive move amidst down rounds. This is the second investment from private equity firm Warburg Pincus in Superlógica. The funds will be used for Gruvi, a super app for condominium management launched in partnership with Cyrela and Intelbras.

La Haus, the Colombian proptech that offers comprehensive online brokerage services to buy and sell residential properties, raised $62 million in a Series C funding round, according to the research platform Tracxn.

BID Invest, the "bank of solutions for the private sector of Latin America and the Caribbean," provided resources of close to $50 million to the Colombian and Mexican proptech company, Habi.

Wednesday

General news:

Kamay Ventures, multi corporate venture capital firm with capital from companies such as Coca Cola LatAm and Arcos, is now looking to invest in companies in Brazil. It has already invested in startups based out of Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico. Now, the goal is to open its portfolio in Brazil and invest in startups operating in the areas of e-commerce, distribution, logistics, agtechs, biotechnology, environment, and fintechs.

The Real Digital will have more transactions than Pix, according to the President of the Brazilian Central Bank. Dinamo Networks was selected in a consortium with Tecban and BASA to test Real Digital, along with 13 other companies.

Recent list on Brazilian companies to watch (related to tech) by Bloomberg Linea: Abstra, Plamev Pet, Ada

B Capital Group is in talks to raise $500 million for its third Ascent Fund, which will target early-stage startups, Bloomberg reported.

Torq, Sinqia's open innovation hub, is flipping the switch to make its initiatives even more open to the market. This is the essence of the Innovation Partners program, which aims to develop solutions not only for Sinqia but for the financial market as a whole. With the aim of bringing financial sector companies closer to technologies such as generative artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics, the project has the support of Google Cloud and also aims to attract banks and investment brokerages.

Positive Ventures, a São Paulo–based venture capital firm, secured $25 million in capital commitments for its impact fund. This represents a tripling of its previous fund, raised three years ago. The firm, which also has an office in San Francisco, invests at the pre-seed and seed stages in Latin American founders building tech-driven solutions in climate change, education, healthcare and financial services in underserved communities.

Thursday

General news:

Edtech: Sênior Editora uses comics and technology to educate children in public schools. The startup aims to generate BRL 20 million this year through partnerships and new educational projects.

Meta is rolling out a broadcast-based messaging feature, called Channels, on WhatsApp, similar to a recent update it sent out to Instagram, as the social juggernaut experiments with giving more conversational avenues to its 2 billion users. The company is also aiming to earn money from this feature down the road.

Ecommerce giant eBay is partnering with pre-seed investor Techstars to launch an ecommerce startup accelerator.

L Catterton has raised around $230 million of its $700 million target for L Catterton Latin America IV, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Juan Carlos Solidoro and Miguel Romero, founders of the Peruvian edtech Netzun, found in one-minute educational videos a way to increase user engagement and retention, and solve one of the biggest obstacles for online learning: boredom.

Nubank restructures and lays off 296 employees.

The global fintech sector will multiply its revenues by six by 2030 The fintech sector, which currently represents 2% of the total global revenue from financial services ($11.69 trillion), will grow to 7%.

Endeavor Argentina selected 30 startups to boost their growth. The HIT (High Impact Training) program was made at the country level, and the selected startups range from edtechs, healthtechs, agtechs to fintechs and other industries.

Brazilian Nexa Resources launches Latin American Mining Lab Challenge with 6 productive challenges. Innovators from all over Latin America and the world are invited to join this call.

Friday

General news:

Uber adds electric bicycles to its offerings in Chile through a partnership with Tembici.

On an article for Exame, Education Journey founder Iona Szkurnik discusses the need for reskilling and upskilling in companies and how the SaaS helps in the process.

Visa seems to have surpassed Mastercard in negotiations to acquire fintech Pismo. According to sources familiar with the matter, it is in advanced negotiations to acquire the Brazilian financial technology company, which provides cloud-based banking and payment platforms.

Deals:

nocnoc, startup that facilitates cross-border eCommerce between global sellers and Latin America, announced that it has secured $14 million in Series A funding led by PayPal Ventures with participation from Mouro Capital, Quona Capital, Caravela Capital, Broadhaven and Ignia. The funding will further strengthen nocnoc’s mission to help international businesses grow and expand into Latin America.

What did I learn from readers?

Let’s dig in on what happened at VTEX Day!

VTEX unveiled its latest product offerings, such as Pick and Pack, Personal Shopper, and Sales App. The event also facilitated interaction with various ecosystem members, as well as the founders and management team, providing a valuable Q&A session.

These new products are predicted to bolster the company's future growth, reinforcing VTEX's key position as a world-class product developer and the unique influence of its forward-thinking management team.

The management team expressed optimism about operations in the U.S. and Europe, as their expansion plan is on schedule and progressing as anticipated. Although competition in the U.S. and Europe continues to be a challenge, similar to Brazil where VTEX has demonstrated significant success stories and established itself as a pivotal player.

It is believed that VTEX is making crucial strides, especially with the founders' attention now directed towards these regions. Mariano Gomide de Faria, the founder and CEO, is devoting most of his time to S&M/GTM in the U.S., and several of the products announced this week were spurred by U.S. demand.

What am I reading?

What am I listening to? What am I watching?

Quote of the week:

“Far from a risk to humanity, the development of AI is a “moral obligation” that we have to our children and the future.” Marc Andreessen

