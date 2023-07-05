LatAm Tech Weekly: The Investor-Friendly Environment but Still With Blockbuster Deals

This article is part of the LatAm Tech Weekly Series, written by Julia De Luca and powered by Nasdaq. Through Nasdaq’s global network, we partner with Latin American companies to support their entire business lifecycle to elevate their brand and access the global markets. Learn more about Latin American Listings here.

This week I had the honor of participating as a speaker at Febraban Tech 2023! It is the biggest technology and innovation event for the financial sector in Latin America. I spoke alongside Antonio Soares, founder @ Dock and Rafael Stark, founder @ Stark Bank and Stark Infra. We spoke about Banking for Startups. If you want to read a quick summary of everything that happened in the event, click here (PT only).

According to the VC Dealmaking indicator from PitchBook, the dealmaking landscape is increasingly favoring investors. In the first quarter of 2023, Carta, a firm specializing in cap table management software, recorded 899 deals, out of which nearly 9% closed with a liquidation preference higher than 1x. This is a significant increase from the less than 2% figure from the same time a year earlier, as per Carta's data.

In addition, there is an observed uptick in cumulative dividends, a term referring to dividends that accumulate over time, which is another aspect beneficial for investors. As per PitchBook data, this number jumped from approximately 20% to 26% between 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

The data also shows that founders facing difficulties in securing new funding are having to manage issues on their cap tables, resorting to structured term sheets and down rounds. In an attempt to reach positive revenue figures, startups are discreetly finalizing bridge rounds with liquidation preferences as steep as 4x.

Finally, on to some good news, the technology sector as a whole was the best performing sectoral index to date. As things start improving and successful IPOs start occurring, such as Mediterranean chain Cava, the sentiment is definitely getting better!

Monday

General news:

According to Nasdaq, IPOs in Latin America should start at the end of this year and continue in 2024. As the market improves, Ivana Ferreira, Head of LatAm Listings at the exchange, mentioned that the region should follow suit. Names that are “IPO-ready” according to article include Creditas, Ebanx, PicPay and Rappi. She also mentioned that in her view AI is not a bubble and that SPACs are here to stay.

Mercado Libre was rated as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies.

Mercado Pago launches a contactless cash withdrawal feature from ATMs in Chile. This makes Chile the second country, after Brazil, to implement the contactless withdrawal functionality of Mercado Pago.

Fintechs and digital banks have begun to develop specific strategies, campaigns, and services for the so-called 'creators.' This is the case with Husky, a fintech specializing in international remittances that facilitates payments for Brazilians working for companies abroad.

B3 acted as the depository and trading venue in the tokenization of a debenture issued by a bank with two other financial institutions in the secondary market. This initiative was a test for the launch of new projects of this type by the exchange, including a platform for the issuance, registration, and trading of tokenized assets - and was developed in partnership with the QR Capital platform using the Brazilian blockchain Hathor.

Brazilian fintech Pravaler is strengthening its funding with a new capital raise of BRL 242 million for its largest and most long-standing FIDC, the "Crédito universitário I" fund.

Banco Inter has just launched a solution that will allow direct trading of cryptocurrencies on its investment platform — a move aimed at retaining and attracting new customers at a time when Bitcoin is showing signs of recovery.

According to a recent analysis conducted by Itau Unibanco, expenses of Brazilians on artificial intelligence grew by 120% in the first five months of 2023.

Deals:

Motrix, Brazilian edtech company that develops customized platforms to make school curriculum content more flexible, received BRL 14.05 million from Grupo Ágathos, one of the main supporters of educational institutions in the country.

In its first investment in Brazil, LightHouse Fund, a venture capital investment firm specialized in seed rounds, injects R$ 3 million into POS CONTROLE, a point-of-sale startup.

SuaQuadra, a commercial space rental platform founded last year, announces its first funding round, a substantial seed round of BRL 21 million. The investment was led by Kaszek, with participation from Canary, Caravela Capital, and ONEVC funds, as well as angel investors.

Tuesday

General news:

Sequoia Capital is one of the world’s oldest and most accomplished venture capital firms. Its list of early tech investments-turned-home runs includes Airbnb, Apple, Instagram, Square, and WhatsApp. In 2023 so far, the firm’s average and median deal size have fallen markedly as it’s shifted its focus to early- and mid-stage deals.

Dock, Brazilian fintech that develops platforms for digital payments and banking services in Latin America, is launching a credit tool to provide loans and manage repayment terms, with a focus on the domestic market in the first phase.

Deals:

Brazilian Positivo acquires security product distributor SecuriCenter, eyeing a market that generates BRL 11 billion per year in Brazil. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Yara Couro da Amazônia, a startup that has developed a technology that transforms fish skin waste into leather, has received an investment of BRL 2 million. The investment was made by the Priority Program for Bioeconomy (PPBio).

UAUBox, a beautytech whose core business is the monthly subscription of beauty product boxes, is finalizing its first fundraising round, a seed round whose value and involved investors were not disclosed.

Wednesday

General news:

Ecuadorian paytech Kushki receives approval from the Chilean regulator to enter the acquiring business. The company now adds its third market as a player in the payment network, as it already has certifications in Mexico and Peru.

NTT Data opens a call for startups in the eAwards Argentina 2023. The finalists will present their projects to a panel of experts on September 7th. The winning project will receive a local prize of US$10,000 and will have access to a free acceleration program.

Deals:

Visa acquires Brazilian fintech startup Pismo in $1B blockbuster deal. Founded in 2016 by Juliana Motta (CPO), Ricardo Josua (CEO), Daniela Binatti (CTO), and Marcelo Parise (VP of engineering), São Paulo-based Pismo has quietly racked up a list of big-name customers, including Itau, Citi, Revolut, N26, Nubank and Cora. The sale of Pismo was the fifth largest startup deal in the world this year.

Nuvocargo, which facilitates shipping between the US and Mexico, has raised $36.5 million at a more than $250 million valuation in a Series B led by QED Investors.

Argentine startup Moova raises $5 million for its commercial and technological expansion. The startup focuses on providing digitalization and AI solutions for the logistics industry. Currently, it has a presence in Argentina, Uruguay,

FORME, Brazilian startup that brings financial education to schools, has closed its second funding round. The edtech company has just raised a pre-seed funding of BRL 1.2 million, which will be primarily used for scaling purposes.

Thursday

General news:

Report from ALLVP fund reveals increasing relevance of AI among Latin American startups. 71% of Latin American startups already use AI in their daily operations.

Mercado Bitcoin (MB) has just launched its own crowdfunding platform, MB Startups. Through this white-label platform, which can be customized for those who want to license their own participatory fundraising, the exchange curates and selects startups in search of resources, connecting them with accelerators and investors.

Brex shifts its focus back to startups by hiring a veteran from SVB and a former operating partner at a16z. The bank was in the running to acquire the early-stage and growth portfolios but lost out to First Citizens Bank.

MIT Technology Review Brasil, the content platform of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) announced the 20 most innovative companies in Brazil. Names include iFood, Nestle, Carrefour and others.

Deals:

Conexa’s cofounder, Fernando Domingues, just announced a new startup called Omni. The newly founded healthtech was created with the mission of democratizing the population's access to medicines. Even though it hasn’t started its operations, Omni raised R$ 5 million in investments in a seed round led by VEC Investments, followed by a group of experienced entrepreneurs, doctors and executives in the health sector.

Sofi, a fintech that operates in direct accounts receivable management, has received an investment of BRL 470,000 from Sororitê, a network of angel investors that invests in startups founded by women.

Friday

General news:

Itaú, Mercado Livre and Vivo are the most valuable brands in Brazil, according to a study presented by WPP, Design Bridge and Partners, and TM20 companies.

Brazil currently has over 540 startups in the healthcare sector, focusing on areas such as telemedicine, access to private healthcare, and innovative therapies derived from the country's biodiversity. Despite a decline in investments in the sector, some initiatives have thrived, including Conexa, a telehealth startup that experienced significant growth during the pandemic. Conexa's revenue, number of consultations, and covered lives have seen increases. The company serves major health insurance companies and renowned businesses like Magalu and Mercado Livre. By leveraging digital systems, Conexa aims to provide cost-effective and efficient healthcare services, with a 90% resolution rate in virtual urgent care.

