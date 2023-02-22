LatAm Tech Weekly: Should the VC Industry Change? Updated Numbers in Tech for LatAm in January 2023

This article is part of the LatAm Tech Weekly Series, written by Julia De Luca and powered by Nasdaq. Through Nasdaq’s global network, we partner with Latin American companies to support their entire business lifecycle to elevate their brand and access the global markets. Learn more about Latin American Listings here.

If you are Brazilian, you are probably not reading this on Sunday due to carnival. To be quite honest, I have never been a true fan of the festival as a whole– but it is true that if you go to the Sapucaí in Rio de Janeiro, you can feel the magic and energy in the air. I have been a couple of times, but not this year – as I am taking the days off to relax in the beach instead. And, also – to write you a summary of the week as I read several interesting things worth sharing. Let’s dig in?

“Geopolitics Are Changing. Venture Capital Must, Too”, by Harvard Business Review, was the best read of my week. The authors argue that the American hegemony is coming to an end – and the new geopolitical order will require new types of technology, innovation and more collaboration to succeed. Due to this so called “re-globalization”, we are entering a new era of investment. The companies that will truly thrive will require more capital, more patience and more governance – thus redefining the venture capital approach. How?

Over the last 30 years, venture capital has been both a contributor to, and beneficiary of, the rapid pace of innovation that defined the era of ‘economics over politics’. Participants across the industry have come to expect a broadly favorable risk/reward trade-off defined by high returns on relatively short-duration investments that require limited governance. The capital and technology requirements for this “past digitalization” were relatively light, and opportunities seemed endless due to limited political interference in the face of economic progress. To take advantage of these dynamics, tech had the tendency to “move fast and break things,” and success in venture capital was defined by rapid scaling, quick exits, high returns, and limited governance.

In the era of re-globalization and global resilience, however, these models will no longer suffice. The complexity of today’s challenges and the gravity of the implications of innovation will require a new paradigm for investment — one that prioritizes greater collaboration and a longer-term mindset to build enduring companies. This should not be a cause for pessimism or nostalgia about a vanished “golden age.” Building companies in this new environment will ensure enduring success. Therefore venture capital can continue to be successful if it embraces the new challenges and opportunities of this era and uses them as once-in-a-generation opportunity to re-architect the world.

Achieving such an ambitious re-architecting of this industry will not simply imply in the creation of new, technically sophisticated U.S. companies that can quickly produce advanced hardware at scale. It will require huge amounts of capital and cooperation with government agencies and existing industrial players to completely restructure this supply chain — from R&D to component materials and manufacturing, all the way through distribution and trade.

New companies tackling such challenges will be born with completely different levels of ambition, business models, and distribution networks than what we have seen before and progress to achieve these goals will not be measured in years, or perhaps even decades. And the scale and complexity of such challenges are not unique to semiconductors, in this new world order. New problems need to be solved, such as biotech, resources shortage, artificial intelligence models… this will entail an enormous amount of development and will take decades — far longer than the ten-year fund lives that define today’s venture capital model. With the right strategies, venture capital can continue to be successful in this new environment and use it as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to re-architect the world.

On to another topic - another interesting trend seen is the Private equity firms are taking stakes in their industry peers as a way to gain indirect exposure to their fund returns and balance sheets. A GP stake gives the buyer access to the firm's balance sheet—or the profits of the PE firm in its entirety—rather than limiting exposure to one fund. GP stakes also work as a strong diversification strategy for managers. Concurrently however, institutional investors are finding themselves overexposed to private market assets as a result of poor public equity performance, known as the denominator effect. As a result, the fundraising environment for PE firms becomes more challenging. From 2021 to 2022, total PE capital raised dropped almost $20 billion YoY. If this continues to affect fundraising, these firms may look for alternative methods of raising capital, such as selling a GP stake over the next two years as things adjust.

Talking about difficult fundraising, first-time fund managers are experiencing hard times since last year. As a result, several specific niche strategies are emerging. LPs are looking for something different in their smaller managers – thus sector, geographic or stage specific funds make a lot of sense.

To wrap up, let’s talk about LatAm’s closed numbers for January according to the latest Sling Hub Report. Last month saw 71 rounds, which was the lowest figure seen in a January in the last 5 years. However, looking at volume raised (USD674m), the month came in third when using the same criteria. Corporations participated in 10 deals. The average round size was at USD 12m, a value 28% smaller than in January 2022. Brazil accounted for 48% of the funding volume (USD 321mm in 39 rounds) and Uruguay 31%.Fintech was again the month’s highlight, amounting for USD313mm, 46% of the total.

Monday

New round: Colombian startup Vaas provides a B2B platform that automates the different phases of the process for managing structured debt in companies, mainly fintechs. The product is being used by two clients, and the startup raised USD5mm led by a16z, Mexico’s Nazca and Brazil’s Maya Capital. The ultimate objective is to build critical software to drive a more efficient private debt market in Latin America.

Contabilizei, Brazilian accounting platform designed for SMBs and backed by funds such as Goldman Sachs, Softabnk and Kaszek Ventures announced the launch of its own digital bank account in order to streamline processes in the platform.

Creators LLC, startup focused on the creator economy by using technology to match brands to freelance creators founded in 2019 registered a 325% growth in 2022, with a revenue of BRL 20mm in the year. Looking ahead, it expects to grow another 350% in the next 12 months. The startup has clients such as Google, Nubank, Itau and Olist.

Portão 3, fintech focused on expense management solutions for companies announces its expansion plans in Brazil after the recently announced seed round with Better Tomorrow Ventures and Endeavor Scale Up of BRL 19mm. It will start operating in the south of the country and hopes to grow 20% monthly.

Tuesday

Celcoin, Brazilian fintech, acquired Finansystech for BRL85mm. Finansystech develops aggregation APIs for open banking. It provides users with APIs to aggregate data from multiple bank partners into a single platform. It is Celcoin’s third acquisition in a bit more than one year.

Ademicon, biggest Brazilian player in the payroll loans sector, closed a transaction with 23S of BRL250mm-BRL300mm, in a pre-IPO round. They currently have a BRL32bn loan portfolio.

Nubank reported better-than-expected 4Q22 results, with net income of BRL 305 million, beating market’s forecasts. The company also disclosed for the first time that its Brazilian operation is already profitable.

Bain Capital has closed its second Tech Opportunities fund with $2.4 billion.

Wibo, on-site digital ordering and payment software from Chile, raised a USD400k round with Daedalus VC and Hero Capital.

Wednesday

Klavi, Brazilian fintech focused on Open Finance efforts, announced two new hires to strengthen their team: Felipe Perlino as director of products (former Moip) and Diogenes Junior Head of Data (former Boa Vista and Santander).

Campos Neto, president of the Brazilian Central Bank announced that the MVP of Real Digital (Brazil’s CBDC) is starting now and that the main banks in the country are helping a lot.

Itau Unibanco spoke to the market about trends on the PIX front. First, they point out that the usage of PIX has increased significantly (+15% in Q4 2022) primarily since several merchants provide discounts through this means of payment, when compared to credit cards. As for the average ticket, it is still lower than the credit card – but it has been increasing with time (+19% in Q4 2022). Note that figures are compared to Q3 2022.

Neon, Brazilian neobank, layoffs around 180 people (9% of its staff).

Estoca, startup that develops warehouse management and logistics software for e-commerce companies also offering solutions for storage, handling, and delivery raised a seed round of USD 6.1mm with the participation of FJ Labs, Astella, Canary, Irongrey and Marathon Ventures.

Thursday

The Brazilian Central Bank announced a new resolution to organize the relationship between approved PIX participants and the so-called “third parties”. Resolução BCB 293 will become valid starting on March 1st and reinforces certain rules and regulations as to how each entity needs to act in all occasions. The objective is to give clarity of how every participant should operate. More details to come.

Paxos, crypto company established through a partnership between Nubank, Mercado Pago and PicPay in Brazil is being investigated the American entity NYDFS. The details of the investigation were not disclosed, but this could affect the stablecoins issued by the Company (Pax Dollar and Binance USD).

Account holders at Banco do Brasil will now be able to pay their taxes using crypto – as long as they are stored at Bitfy. Since the Bank’s CVC invested in the startup, Bitfy will start acting as a partner to the bank.

Insuretech Pier raised USD 18.5m in an undisclosed round.

Friday

The Brazilian SEC – called CVM – authorized startup Vortx to issue tokens based on CRIs (real estate certificates) and CRAs (agro certificates) in their sandbox. The entity also renewed Vortx’s participation in their sandbox for another year.

Itau Unibanco launched the “Pix parcelado” – or Pix in installments. Essentially account holders will be able to do a Pix in up to 72 installments using their personal credit.

CB Insights released their Global League Table for 2022 . The top 3 most active investors globally were Soma Capital, FJ Labs, Alumni Ventures. When you look at the different stages, Antler leads the angel & seed round, Soma Capital the early stage and Tiger Global late stage.

I am a subscriber Lenny’s Newsletter – the tip came from an avid reader (I highly recommend, even more so if you are a founder). This week, it talks about Growth Inflections. Several founders worry that their product is growing, but slowly – and question what precedes an inflection in growth.

The majority of growth inflections sprang from a product improvement A surprising number of growth inflections came from an unexpected external event, without the product changing at all Many of the most durable inflections came from the company leaning into their primary growth engine (e.g. SEO, virality)

Below, there is a table on stories of growth inflections from Figma, DoorDash, Tinder, YouTube, Snap, Airbnb, and many others. Here’s a quick overview:

“Venture Capital is unscalable. Production equals the time each partner has.” -Bill Gurley

