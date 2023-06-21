LatAm Tech Weekly: Good News on Tech Valuations and Deal Flow

This article is part of the LatAm Tech Weekly Series, written by Julia De Luca and powered by Nasdaq. Through Nasdaq’s global network, we partner with Latin American companies to support their entire business lifecycle to elevate their brand and access the global markets. Learn more about Latin American Listings here.

The last 6 weeks (since the start of May) has been quite the run for software companies. The Nasdaq is up 12% and the WCLD index is up 30%! For those who don’t know, this index is provided by NASDAQ, which is designed to capture emerging public companies that derive a majority of their revenues from cloud computing software products or services. Looking at Brazil, things are also improving - GDP surprised positively and forecasts for the year are being revised upwards. The mood is better and we are already seeing some action in local capital markets… Good news!!!

By now, you all know that I am an optimist and always try to see the glass half full. No wonder the best piece I read this week was called Rejoice, for startup valuations are slowly recovering, by Tech Crunch.

Fresh data from public markets reveals that software stocks are reaching their highest levels for the current year. Additionally, public firms are seeing growth in their underlying revenue multiples, particularly among rapidly expanding software businesses. It appears that investors are valuing public software firms higher for each revenue dollar overall. This situation should ease the burden on startups finding it challenging to secure new capital at appealing rates or align private legacy firms' valuations with their anticipated IPOs. While this slight surge in software valuations won't entirely clear the significant backlog of startup liquidity, it's a promising beginning.

It's crucial to avoid complacency, as multiple factors typically influence a group of companies' performance. However, it's fair to attribute the recent rise in software companies' value to their superior-than-expected performance in Q1 2023. Furthermore, the widespread discussion about the positive impact of AI initiatives on business performance cannot be ignored. Also, this week the US central bank's decision not to increase interest rates as expected could be another influential factor. While an unexpected rate hike might derail the positive trend, a lack of change coupled with dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve could further boost tech valuations.

Although an optimist, I am also realistic: Are we seeing massive gains? No. Have all software stocks recovered from a difficult six months of trading? No. However, things are indeed improving.

Monday:

General news:

Cubo wants to replicate with investment funds the formula that secured its place in the hearts and minds of startups over the past 7 years. To do so, it created 'For investors,' a membership model aimed at venture capital firms. The initiative was launched on Monday, headed by Marcella Falcao.

Tesla is building a plant in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The decision has been seen as part of the so-called “nearshoring” trend.

The Brazilian education company + A Educação doubled in size after the pandemic began, thanks to diversifying its client base to include public hospitals and non-profit institutions. They responded to the growing demand for remote learning by developing comprehensive and engaging online courses. Now, half of the company's revenue comes from non-profit partnerships, and the firm intends to expand further into LatAm, leveraging artificial intelligence for efficient translation of their educational content.

Itau, in partnership with Tembici, will grow in 220% its offering of electric bikes in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

Salesforce wants to invest $500 million in AI startups! The CRM giant has doubled the investment from what was already the largest fund of its VC arm, Salesforce Ventures.

While much of the market is still holding back or seeking new rounds of investment to support their growth plans, edtech company ProUser Apps has little reason to complain. With content solutions and distribution of educational apps, the company saw a remarkable growth of 351% in the first quarter of 2023.

Fintech Klubi is testing a consortium for mobile phone purchases in partnership with Vivo, their investor through Vivo Ventures, the corporate venture capital (CVC) arm of the telecommunications company.

Zup, a technology firm owned by Itaú, has introduced a new platform called StackSpot. The tool, developed alongside the bank, is designed to significantly transform programming processes within businesses.

PicPay has launched four Bank Deposit Certificates (CDB) with yields of up to 114% of the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI). The minimum investment is BRL 1.

Deals:

Nasdaq, Inc. announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adenza, a provider of mission-critical risk management and regulatory software to the financial services industry, from Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, for $10.5 billion in cash and shares of common stock. This is the firm’s biggest acquisition yet.

Brazilian Dr Consulta, a network of medical centers focused on the low income public, just raised USD 23 million in a Series D round. IDB invested USD 10 million and JICA, the Japanese government's international cooperation agency, invested USD 8 million. Patria's Kamaroopin, existing investor, also deployed another USD 5 million in the company.

Tuesday:

General news:

America's largest public pension scheme, Calpers, is looking to increase its allocation to venture by more than sixfold, from $800 million to $5 billion.

Positivo announced the launch of PositivoSEG, a B2B division specializing in electronic security and automation products, aiming to challenge Intelbras, which currently dominates the sector in Brazil.

Mastercard, in collaboration with Americas Market Intelligence, has released a report outlining the state of financial inclusion in seven Latin American countries post COVID-19. The report highlights the broad adoption of digital financial services and products, while also identifying challenges for the 21% still excluded from the financial system. Despite 79% of Latin Americans having access to basic financial services, there is potential for more advanced financial inclusion.

SumUp is now focusing on franchises and has already closed a deal in the sector: The Coffee is now equipped with the fintech's payment technology.

The Brazilian Central Bank is reportedly putting together a super app that will combine and integrate all financial products and available financial services in one place, and will be offered for free to the population. It would represent the combination of the main 4 pillars of the bank’s agenda: PIX, Open Finance, Real Digital and digitalization of the economy.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved a loan of US$35 million to boost the growth of exports in Argentina's Knowledge Economy (KE) sectors. This will be achieved through the provision of specialized human capital, the development and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies, and the promotion of their international integration.

The North American fintech company Fiserv will bring Pix, the Brazilian instant payment system, to Argentina.

Pismo, a startup offering cloud-based platform-as-a-service solutions for payments and financial services, is reportedly currently the subject of a bidding war between Visa and Mastercard.

Wednesday:

General news:

Bicycle Capital, owned by Marcelo Claure, announced it has already USD 440 million in commitments with Mubadala Investment Co. as one of the anchors with USD200mm, and Claure Group (Marcelo Claure’s family office) as the other one with another USD200mm. The team will now start investing as Claure’s noncompete with Softbank ended this Wednesday, June 14.

Seu Guru aims to gain new momentum with an alternative model to Gympass. The startup was born as an insurtech but is redirecting its focus with the launch of GuruPass, a B2C platform for accessing gyms, keeping an eye on the advancement of the wellness market.

The Real Digital will have more transactions than Pix, according to the President of the Brazilian Central Bank. Dinamo Networks was selected in a consortium with Tecban and BASA to test Real Digital, along with 13 other companies.

The Brazilian government published a decree on the crypto sector and placed the Central Bank as the regulator. The rule was widely expected by the market. As anticipated, the local Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) was given the so-called "residual competence" to regulate those that have characteristics of securities.

Google will provide 3,500 scholarships to train young people and women in technology in Chile. The goal of the initiative is to boost employability and inclusion in technological areas, while promoting job opportunities in areas related to digital transformation.

OLX is leaving Argentina, and it's now the 32nd company to have left the country since 2019.

According to Nubank, within a month of its launch, the Mexican version of the digital account has already received more than 1 billion Mexican pesos in deposits (over US$57 million). Nu Mexico already has 3.2 million customers and is present in 9 out of every 10 municipalities in the country and in 82% of priority rural municipalities.

According to the Brazilian Central Bank, debit is a payment method that is over three times more expensive for merchants than Pix. According to the regulator, the average cost of accepting debit for retailers was 1.13% in the Q4 2022, compared to 0.33% for Pix. For credit, the cost was 2.34%.

In Brazil, cryptocurrency platforms, whether national or foreign, will all need to obtain an organized over-the-counter or stock exchange operating license, a status currently only held by B3 in the country, in order to trade various crypto asset tokens in the secondary market as they do now.

Deals:

Kanastra, startup that provides back-office services for alternative products such as FIDCs, FIPs, and CRIs, has just raised US$ 13 millions to try to gain share in a BRL1.5 trillion market dominated by traditional players like Oliveira Trust.

Thursday:

General news:

Tech was a focus during “ Itau Day ”, an event organized by Itaú Unibanco to present and discuss its financial results, strategy, operations, and future perspectives with investors, analysts, and the media. Itaú's CEO, Milton Maluhy Filho, highlighted the bank's culture of constant improvement, noting its successful credit management and the digital transformation that has seen 70% of its major platforms shift to cloud computing. This transformation has required extensive employee training and adaptation. Despite challenging circumstances in the banking sector, Itaú maintained healthy profitability, with a first-quarter net profit of R$8.435 billion. The bank is also using AI to analyze legal documents, thereby reducing litigation costs.

Colombia: The fintech sector generated over 9,000 jobs in the country in 2022, as per recent data. Colombia's stable and flexible regulatory framework has attracted fintech companies from around the world, enabling them to develop cutting-edge technological solutions.

Hippeas announced a pilot culture rotation program in partnership with Avena Foods. The company aims to measure the impacts of regenerative agricultural methods on soil health, biodiversity, and the nutritional value of its snacks. G2D is investing in Hippeas through The Craftory.

Digibee is testing its Digibee AI Assistant on its training portal. Currently, the assistant will answer customer questions. In the future, it will provide content recommendations based on each user's needs. The system will also evaluate tasks and provide personalized feedback. Digibee is a direct investment by G2D.

Nubank announced a new loan modality today, with investments in Tesouro Direto as collateral. The bank aims to sustainably grow its credit portfolio and diversify the options of investment assets used as collateral.

Recent changes in the legislation of the benefits market are prompting companies in the sector to rethink their businesses. After Alelo launched a flexible benefits card and Flash announced a plan to unify its products, it's now time for Caju to bring some innovations. Their focus is on marketplaces. Caju announced the creation of Feirinha Empresas, a marketplace dedicated to HR departments.

C&A, the retail fashion giant, has just announced the launch of its first blockchain-traceable denim collection in Brazil. The innovation comes in partnership with the "Sou de Algodão" movement and the Brazilian Cotton Producers Association (Abrapa), making it one of the first blockchain traceability programs in the national textile industry.

Deals:

In three years, a Brazilian marketing startup raised R$54 million from its own corporate clients. With 180 clients in its base and 870 projects delivered, HYPR announced the creation of HYPR Tech, the company's development arm as one of the use of proceeds.

Friday:

General news:

Nuvini, the Brazilian holding company created by Pierre Schurmann, which houses a series of software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, has taken another step towards Nasdaq. The company obtained the registration of its intention for a public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Colombian BNPL fintech, Addi, closed their operations in Brazil after two years.

Liv Up, a brand that became known to many Brazilians for its healthy frozen food options, is taking steps towards B2B. The foodtech company has announced the creation of its food service operation, developing a specific portfolio for restaurants.

Wildlife changes CEO as Brazilian unicorn restructures and cuts 13% of its staff. Peter Hill, a former Amazon executive, will replace Wildlife Studios’ CEO Victor Lazarte.

Mexican bank Citibanamex partnered with financial health and compensation app Minu.

A former stock analyst from Absoluto Partners has just founded Future Labs, a crowdfunding platform focused exclusively on the gaming niche. The startup aims to assist game developers in raising funds to launch new products, which is one of the main challenges faced by these companies today.

Unico, Brazilian digital identity unicorn, announces Guilherme Ribenboim as its new CRO (Chief Revenue Officer) to lead the Sales and Client areas, as well as Marketing. Guilherme is a former Vice President of Planning and Operations at Meta. Prior to that, he spent over 8 years at Twitter, where he started as General Manager in Brazil, then became VP for Latin America, VP of Client Solutions, and finally VP of Global Strategy and Operations.

Deals:

The cryptocurrency company Bit2Me originally from Spain has closed an investment round of around $15 million led by Investcorp. Use of proceeds will be to enable the company to "enter the next phase of its mission," which is the global adoption of cryptocurrencies. The funds will be used to consolidate Bit2Me as a cryptocurrency exchange platform in Spain and to accelerate its expansion in Latin America.

Volaris, the Mexican airline, has reached an agreement with other airlines associated through the private equity firm Indigo Partners to invest $50 million in the sustainable fuel startup CleanJoule. This funding aims to accelerate sustainable fuel production worldwide (SAF, Sustainable Aviation Fuel). Indigo Partners, which holds a minority stake in Volaris, as well as the US-based Frontier Airlines and the European Wizz Air, were part of this investment round in CleanJoule.

What did I learn from readers?

Luiza Nolasco, friend and Head of Partnerships & Communications at NG Cash sent over some great material that I will now share with you.

NG.CASH, the largest financial app for Gen Z in Brazil, conducted a recent study to understand user behavior and new consumption trends. Among the gathered data, they have highlighted five important points:

There is a trend among young people to seek ways to monetize at an early age. Personal ventures, social media, investments, and sales assistance are among the main sources of income. Pix, the youngsters favorite: Since its launch, young people have been avid users of Pix, and the study shows that nearly half of their transactions are made using Pix. Young people represent a significant portion of online buyers, with Shopee, Mercado Livre, Amazon, and Shein being their top choices for e-commerce. Games: It is by far the biggest expenditure among users. Following the games category, young people spend a significant portion of their resources on food and transportation, preferring to use iFood and Uber for these categories.

