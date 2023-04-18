LatAm Tech Weekly: Global Q1 VC Numbers and Key Fundraising Efforts

This article is part of the LatAm Tech Weekly Series, written by Julia De Luca and powered by Nasdaq. Through Nasdaq’s global network, we partner with Latin American companies to support their entire business lifecycle to elevate their brand and access the global markets. Learn more about Latin American Listings here.

And suddenly we are in April. The year flew by, and just like that we are done with Q1. This quarter was turbulent for both private and public markets. The volatility affected the VC ecosystem, despite the 16.8% rise seen in the Nasdaq index during the period. This week we will go over the numbers for the quarter. It’s no news that things are hard – but as the optimist you all know I am, there is always a bright side.

Opinions expressed here are solely my own and does not represent those of people, institutions, organizations that I may or may not be associated with in any capacity, unless explicitly stated.

Global funding reached USD76 bn in the quarter — marking a 53% decline YoY. The two big rounds (USD10bn for OpenAI by Microsoft and USD6.5bn for Stripe) were not enough to improve the figure. Looking at the different stages, all of them with no exception saw a decrease of ~40%-50% when compared to 2022:

- Seed: $6.9 billion, down 44% YoY

- Early stage: $25.6 billion in Q1, down 54% YoY

- Late: $43 billion, down 46% YoY

Looking only at the US, just $5.8 billion in exit value for VC backed companies was generated, the lowest quarterly value since the global financial crisis.

But, there is some good news. If you break the quarters into months and focus in dollars raised, January and February were the worst two in terms of the value of U.S. venture deals for years. But March did better, posting the strongest single-month total of domestic venture deal value since October 2022. I am well aware that one month is not a trend, but March 2023 might be indicating that the regular declines in venture deal value are about to revert.

As for fundraising, the environment is also hard. Managers attempting to raise new funds are facing challenges. Established firms and those with a differentiated/niche approach are likely to have an easier time raising.

Focusing on Latin America, in terms of deal volume it was the worst period since 2020. There were 62 rounds locally with a volume of USD245mm; 83% decline YoY. Fintechs accounted around half of the total.

Moving on, PitchBook conducted an interesting calculation in its Q1 2023 Quantitative Perspectives report for the global industry. They showed how much capital a particular startup cohort needs to operate and how much is being invested in that same group. Therefore, the higher the multiple, the greater the gap between capital needs and capital raised. Below is what they just found:

Early-stage: 1.8x.

Late-stage: 2.8x.

If Q1 shows how 2023 will be, VC-backed companies needing to raise capital will have a hard time. It is true that the $346 billion in deal value and $768 billion in exit value recorded in 2021 were not sustainable levels. However, the quick, steep contraction has left a high number of companies vulnerable, especially at the late stage. Again looking at the bright side, I had expected a sharper decline in Q1 2023 compared to Q4 2022, given everything that happened (SVB & etc). Instead, we’re seeing similar declines to what we saw in the back half of 2022; perhaps the sharpest declines in QoQ are behind us.

Companies also continue to emerge. From the end of 2013 to the end of 2022, the total number of active VC-backed companies in the PitchBook database has tripled to nearly 120,000.

Finally, M&As continue to occur at a steady pace. We are most likely going to see more M&As this year. As more startups struggle to raise their next round and start running out of cash, they might become more open to exit options, even at a lower valuation than their last fundraise. Sometimes it is better to sell, even at a loss, than continue struggling…

To end in a more positive note, I just read a piece by TechCrunch+ which shows that (when the market is ready) the first group of upcoming potential unicorn IPOs is shaping up well. Names include Turo, Reddit, Instacart and Gusto. See, I told you I would find a bright side :)

Monday

General news:

Kaszek Ventures, one of Latin America’s first venture firms, has raised $975 million across two funds: Kaszek Ventures VI, a $540 million early-stage fund and Kaszek Ventures Opportunity-III (KVO-III), a $435 million vehicle for later stage investments. Geographically, Kaszek has been most active in Brazil and Mexico, and has also invested in teams based in Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

Fintech Avenue has seen a 3x increase in their clients’ initial investment after the acquisition of Itau Unibanco in July of last year. The average ticket went from USD40k to USD 150k since the launch of the partnership between the startup and the biggest Latin American bank.

Sanabil, the growth investment arm of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has disclosed the names of dozens of VC and PE firms it has invested in, including Andreessen Horowitz, General Atlantic, Insight Partners, Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo. (see more in sections below)

With an authorized capital of R$500 million, 4Equity - Media Ventures launches the first independent Media for Equity investment fund in Latam. It allows post series-A B2C startups to exchange equity for access to premium advertising space.

Daniela Catalan returns after two years to Pipefy, now as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Buser conducts a new round of layoffs - this time around 40 people were let go. This occurs a couple of months after the one that occured in december, which cut 30% of the team (around 160 people).

Deals:

Bio, a Brazilian healthtech that offers a patient relationship management platform, raised BRL$2 million, changed the brand and intends to double their revenue in 1 year. With the money, the company expects to reach more than BRL$2.5 million in revenues and reach about 500 thousand active users on the platform.

Servinte, Colombian startup that provides electronic health records, and healthcare administration software services was acquired by Osigu. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Tuesday

General news:

According to a recent study conducted by Spectra Investimentos with Brazilian entrepreneurs – the top 3 respected/sought out VC firms in the region are Monashees, Kaszek and Astella. The country has currently 80 local venture capital firms, with roughly BRL 11bn of dry powder.

In Brazil, the intense digitization of financial services led banks to end 2022 with 7,216 physical branches, the lowest figure since 2010. In 2022 alone, 428 units were closed, according to a recent survey. However, the number of market participants increased. Still according to the same survey, there was a 11% increase in market participants – the bulk being credit fintechs. During the year, 71 credit or payment institutions were created.

BTG Pactual created a “stablecoin” referenced to the commercial USD. The new digital currency will be part of Mynt's offering. Mynt is the bank's digital asset platform, which already trades bitcoin and 21 other digital tokens.

Zenvia showed still strong operating momentum, with a strong gross margin in 4Q22 (up 10 pp QoQ and 21 pp YoY) as the company continued to prioritize profitability over revenues. Importantly, the good performance flowed through to adjusted EBITDA (excluding goodwill impairment and earnout renegotiations, both non-cash), which came in at BRL 23.5 million. The company finally posted a positive EBITDA minus capex figure of BRL 19 million.

CryptoMarket, Chilean cryptocurrency marketplace, has made important changes in its leadership. The company announced Fernanda Juppet as CEO and chose Brazilian Denise Cinelli as country manager for Brazil. The nominations are part of the fintech talent recognition strategic plan.

Deals:

Assis, Brazilian startup that developed a virtual assistant for self-employed professionals, announced its first round. The company raised BRL 27.5 million, in a round with funds such as Maya Capital, Canaan, Norte Ventures, Latitud, FJ Labs and others.

Edevo, a corporate education startup focused on developing soft skills for professionals and leaders, has just merged with Weird Garage, an edtech consultant focused on implementing corporate culture. Combined, the companies project a 35% growth in revenue in 2023.

Pulppo, Mexican real estate platform that gives brokerages performance analytics software, automatic online property listing, a valuation tool, and customer relationship management (CRM), raised an undisclosed amount by Acelera Espana.

Wednesday

General news:

Uber Technologies announced a deal with Brazilian bike-sharing company Tembici to make electric and common bicycles available on its app in Latin America amid a push for greener initiatives.

Hashdex, the largest manager of crypto assets in Brazil, will start to apply part of the “tokens” of the wallets in the so-called “cryptocurrency staking”, an operation in which it temporarily transfers digital currencies, in exchange for income, to be used in the authentication and security service for blockchain networks. The revenue collected will revert to the funds for the benefit of shareholders, which will mean in practice a reduction in the impact of the management fees on the final profitability of the funds.

Marvin, the Brazilian B2B payments company, announces Luisa Soares as partner in charge of legal and compliance. Executive with 15 years of broad experience, and over the last 5 building Fintechs.

Tiger Global Management, is reportedly working with banks to sell some of its VC fund investments to firms that specialize in the secondary market for private tech stocks and venture funds. Tiger partners last year committed at least $80 million to the VC funds, including Better Tomorrow Ventures, Chapter One Ventures and Moxxie Ventures.

Thursday

General news:

Diversity VC is a non-profit partnership, made up of interested individuals working in venture capital, who seek to increase diversity of thought in the venture industry. They just arrived in Latin America to bring D&I practices to market.

Exame acquired Witseed to strengthen its B2B corporate education business line. Estimates show that the segment generates around brl 20bn per year. With the acquisition, Grupo Exame becomes one of the top three of the segment in the country. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Stone announced a new member to its board, Luiz André Barroso, former vice president of engineering at Google. He replaces Pedro Franceschi, co-founder of Brex, who stepped down after nearly two years. Luiz's entry on the Brazilian fintech board is another step in Stone's effort to become a technology company, going beyond offering financial products and services, a mandatory move in the context of increasing competition, especially among acquirers.

Deals:

LogShare, startup focused on reverse freight management raised a seed of USD820k with OneVC and NIU Ventures.

Leadsales, Mexican startup that develops a customer relationship management (CRM) solution for WhatsApp and other social networks, raised USD600k in a round with Platzi Startups LatAm.

Friday

General news:

Canaan announced $850 million in new capital to continue the firm’s 35-year history of building and supporting transformational companies in the technology and healthcare sectors. Canaan XIII is an oversubscribed $650 million fund intended to support visionary entrepreneurs seeking seed and Series A funding with reserves to support companies through exits including merger and acquisition (M&A) activity and initial public offerings (IPOs). An additional $200 million of commitments is available to accelerate the growth of existing portfolio companies across all of Canaan’s active funds. These new funds bring Canaan’s total assets under management to $6.8 billion.

Brazilian startup Bobags is turning luxury bags into assets. Bobags is a leading Brazilian marketplace for rental and sales of luxury items, and created a first of its kind financial vehicle which allows investors to benefit from the above-market returns in its rental business. The company is structuring the 4th vehicle.

What did I learn from readers?

One of the hot topics of the week was Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund’s LP relationships with several VC, growth and PE funds. I received a good report from CB Insights from a reader that shows also its direct investment to companies. In fact, it’s done 27 investments primarily at the Series B and C stage with 2022 being its most active year. The median size of deals that Sanabil participates is $100M, as revealed by investor analytics capability on CB Insights.

What am I reading?

What am I listening to ?

Leo’s Podcasts: I participated in Leo Kuba’s podcast! Very interesting conversation. We discussed the tech & VC ecosystem and how I became a content creator in the space. (PT only)

#367 – Sam Altman: OpenAI CEO on GPT-4, ChatGPT, and the Future of AI (Podcast – Spotify). This was a great episode, and I recommend this to anyone interested in AI.

Quote of the week:

"It's clear that AIs will need a lot of training and development before they can do things like understand how a particular student learns best or what motivates them. Even with the improvement of technology, learning will still depend on a good relationship between students and teachers. It will enhance – but never replace – the work that students and teachers do together in the classroom.” Bill Gates

Originally published on my Substack.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.