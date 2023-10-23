LatAm Tech Weekly: Global M&A Volume May Moderate Upside in Q4 2023

This article is part of the LatAm Tech Weekly Series, written by Julia De Luca and powered by Nasdaq. Through Nasdaq’s global network, we partner with Latin American companies to support their entire business lifecycle to elevate their brand and access the global markets. Learn more about Latin American Listings here.

Let’s kick off with some good news! According to a recent study by Intralinks, global announced M&A volume will see a moderate upside in Q4 2023, with marginal growth compared to Q3 2023.

Another big thing this week was the release of the The Techno-Optimist Manifesto by Marc Andreessen, co-founder at a16z: “Technology is the glory of human ambition and achievement, the spearhead of progress, and the realization of our potential.” Very worth the read!

Q3 experienced a notable upswing in VC exit value, primarily driven by high-profile IPOs, marking the strongest performance since Q4 2021. However, despite achieving $35.8 billion in liquidity during the quarter, 2023 is anticipated to be the second-worst year for exits in the past decade, as revealed by the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor.

While Klaviyo and Instacart's much-anticipated IPOs significantly contributed to the overall exit values for the quarter, their reception on Wall Street was moderate. Despite initially opening above their IPO prices, both companies are currently trading slightly below their opening prices.

Even though VCs have the option to sell to strategic acquirers or private equity firms, IPOs have traditionally been the most substantial source of liquidity for this asset class. In the three strongest years of the past decade (2019-2021), IPOs constituted over 70% of all liquidity.

The outlook for the year-end is not very promising, with no major listings expected in Q4. Thus diminishing hopes for an immediate rebound in the VC-backed IPO market.

Reportedly, some U.S. VCs are advising their late-stage companies to delay IPOs until interest rates stabilize. The Financial Times reports that despite a belief that the IPO window is open, the recommendation is to wait until public markets assign higher valuation multiples to growth stocks. Furthermore, the M&A and buyout exit forms have also been slow in 2023. Let’s wait & see what actually happens in Q4.

Looking at the bright side, encouraging signs are emerging in certain VC markets, particularly in Europe and Latin America. In the third quarter of 2023, Latin American startups secured $2.5 billion in funding, with $1.5 billion coming from equity funding. Notably, overall funding, including non-equity capital, decreased by 26% for the year, while equity-based fundraising increased by 13% compared to the previous year.

Q3 is highlighted as Brazil's best quarter, with a notable increase in capital raised. Brazilian startups raised $596.7 million in Q3, compared to $385.9 million in Q2 and $395.3 million in Q1. The research suggests that monthly funding trends in Q3 2023 indicate more than a temporary improvement.

Monday

General news:

VC funds are on track to raise 67% less than they did last year.

According to the Brazilian Central Bank, there is "no intention" to change the Pix billing method, and it will continue to be "100% free" for individuals.

Belvo aims to connect 5 million accounts via Open Finance in Brazil. Last year, the Latin American fintech reported a figure of 2.5 million bank accounts connected in the country.

Created to serve the Brazilian Unified Health System (SUS), EpHealth has caught the attention of Europeans. The Brazilian healthtech, which took its first steps by monitoring the work of SUS healthcare agents, is now entering acceleration programs in the UK and Switzerland.

Mercado Livre tests artificial intelligence to measure diversity in ads. With the VidMob Diversity and Inclusion Score tool, the e-commerce giant will have an automated analysis of diversity elements in advertising campaigns.

Locaweb's CEO joins the Board of Directors of the HR Tech company LG (Lugar de Gente), alongside executives from HIX Capital and H.I.G. Capital.

Deals:

Pátria Investimentos is acquiring the private equity operation of abrdn (formerly Aberdeen), a global asset manager based in London with over £500 billion in assets under management.

Tuesday

General news:

Fitch, the rating agency, has awarded an A+ (BRA) rating to the Brazilian fintech QI tech, specializing in financial services infrastructure. The agency classifies the startup's long-term outlook as 'stable' due to its robust growth, liquidity, high margins, and diversified revenue streams.

According to the latest edition of the Finnovista Fintech Radar Chile, there are 121 new startups in the country, with 38 ceasing operations. This indicates a mortality rate of 21.2% for the Chilean market. The fintech sector in Chile has experienced significant growth, averaging 29.5% annually since 2019.

Investments in Fintech companies grow 183% in Argentina.

New York, Shanghai, London, and Berlin are the 'most balanced' cities for venture capital. According to a study by PitchBook, these four cities have the best ecosystem for development and growth. São Paulo ranks 18th on the list of locations with the highest VC activity growth.

Brazil dominates the cryptocurrency market in Latin America. According to a report by blockchain platform Chainalysis, Brazil currently ranks ninth globally in the adoption of digital assets.

Deals:

LuzIA, gen AI for WhatsApp raised $12.9 M with Khosla Ventures, A* Capital, Abstract Ventures, FJ Labs, and Globo Ventures. This injection of capital will enable the startup to develop new features globally to enhance service quality and user experience, maintain leadership in key markets - Spain, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia - and expand the technology to new countries.

Wareclouds, from Chile, secured a USD $2 million investment round for expansion in Brazil and Mexico. Wareclouds’ upward trajectory is a testament to how innovative solutions and adaptability can transform the logistics sector.

Startup Payface acquires SmileGo to boost its expansion in facial recognition payments. The acquisition comes right after a round with investors such as HiPartners and Oasis, with the aim of reaching 1.5 million active customers by 2024.

Leucine raises USD$7 million in round led by Ecolab. Pharma B2B SaaS SaaS platform Leucine, co-founded by Vivek Gera and Mustaq Singh Bijral in 2019, has successfully raised USD$7 million in a Series A funding round.

Wednesday

General news:

Itaú, the largest bank in Latin America, strengthens its presence in Peru.

XP Investimentos announced the end of XTage, its cryptocurrency broker.

Uruguay, Chile, and Argentina, the three countries with the "best digital quality of life" in Latin America. This was revealed by Shark, an annual study that ranks 121 countries based on their digital well-being across five fundamental pillars.

Chilean startup Zerviz begins operations in the United States. The startup is present in 16 countries, and has launched operations in San Francisco, California.

Deals:

Conexa merged with Zenklub, a digital therapy provider. The transaction was based on equity. Amounts were not disclosed.

Startups Prospera and Greener have joined forces to create a new powerhouse in the national sustainable benefits landscape. The companies have just announced the merger of their operations, now operating under the brand Prospera + Greener and offering the first sustainable benefits platform in the renewable energy and carbon credit market sector in Brazil

Grana Capital, a data intelligence company for stock market investors, has received an investment from B3 and RTM, a financial market integration hub. The undisclosed investment was made through the Darwin Startups acceleration program.

Albo raises USD$40 million in Series C investment round. The neobank Albo raised USD$40 million in a Series C round, one of the latest investment rounds for startups in the Latin American region.

Thursday

General news:

Itaú, tokenization company Liqi, and fiduciary services firm Oliveira Trust executed a Token of Investment in Receivables Rights (TIDC) worth R$20 million. Unlike traditional structures with blockchain registration of shares in a Receivables Investment Fund (FIDC), this product was entirely "tokenized." It represents the first publicly disclosed initiative by Itaú Digital Assets since participating in the digital real (Drex) pilot project.

Belvo and Mibanco form alliance to expand access to credit. Through the Belvo platform, Mibanco customers can securely share daily financial data with digital wallets and other banks.

Itaú Uruguay uses low-code technology to integrate a payment app into its digital ecosystem.

Magalu, the financial arm of Magazine Luiza, has begun cryptocurrency trading on its platform and app through a partnership with Mercado Bitcoin.

Never Forget Games, a studio by Wildlife Studios, announces the launch of its first game, Midas Merge. Never Forget’s co-founders Ray Mazza, the creator of Merge Dragons, and his long time partner Mike Duke, who together collaborated for over a decade on the iconic “The Sims” franchise, have reunited to once again redefine the merge genre.

Venture capital investor Valor Capital Group has hired former Brazilian central bank official Bruno Batavia as its new director of emerging tech.

In an effort to present itself as a more Brazilian platform, the Chinese company Shein, which has been selling online in Brazil since 2020, is making strides. The market can expect more initiatives to strengthen this perception in the coming months.The company has also announced its goal of reaching 2,000 supply agreements with local third-party factories, with 336 agreements already signed or in the process of implementation.

Nubank applies for a banking license in Mexico. The neobank aims to transition beyond cards in Mexico, offering investment and loan services.

Deals:

DM Card's proposed acquisition of Credz transitioned from non-binding to binding, providing relief regarding the company's continuity. DM signed a binding memorandum of understanding (MOU), sent to all Credz creditors.

TideWise, Provider of maritime solutions and services headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, raised $1,99M from MSW Capital.

Friday

General news:

Retail Tech? With more than 3,300 registered users, the Compre & Alugue Agora (CAA) platform, the first social network in the real estate market, celebrates its achievements with a Halloween party for brokers. Over 600,000 real estate brokers in Brazil can benefit from the business model of this new social network.

Miranda Partners and AMG Block Ventures launch venture capital fund for Mexican startups. The establishment of Miranda Ventures marks an exciting moment for Mexico’s startup ecosystem.

KKR closed its Next Generation Technology Growth Fund III on $3 billion.

Deals:

Bionexo, the healthcare software company, has just raised over R$100 million with Bain Capital, bolstering its treasury for new acquisitions and expanding into the verticals it has entered in recent years.

