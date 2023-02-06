LatAm Tech Weekly: A Better Start to 2023 & Reflections on the VC Industry

This article is part of the LatAm Tech Weekly Series, written by Julia De Luca and powered by Nasdaq. Through Nasdaq’s global network, we partner with Latin American companies to support their entire business lifecycle to elevate their brand and access the global markets. Learn more about Latin American Listings here.

Aaaaand we are suddenly in February. Some say the month of January lasts longer than any other month of the calendar year. In my opinion, in the case of 2023, it went by in a second. I have a VERY important notice to everyone: The Next Big Thing LatAm Deep Dive – AI will be released this week! Look out! Also, for those who voted a great thank you from myself and Lucas Abreu. The next edition will be on the creator economy. I am already excited! As always: feedbacks comments and suggestions are very welcome.

Now, let’s go to this week’s market overview and news…

Despite all macro headwinds – we saw a hesitant but hopeful start to 2023. Global markets actually kicked off January strong after a hard 2022. Global Central Banks are already talking about a soft landing and we started seeing timid VC/PE backed public listings and selected notable deals. Even though nothing yet in LatAm – as I mention every week - we are very affected by what happens globally. Therefore, let’s hope things continue to improve going forward.

A very interesting read during the week on The Information discusses whether the traditional venture model based on the power law (the idea that a small number of very successful bets will outweigh the large number of failures) is still valid. On one side, critics say that there is a lack of fresh ultra powerful startups, such as Facebook or Google, which points to a permanent structural change in the VC industry. On the other, defenders argue that the current downturn is “normal” and coherent in long term investing. It is true that there is an increased competition currently due to greater access to information and a shift from high barrier entry businesses focused on hardware to lower barrier such as software. The industry is indeed changing – but I don’t think there is a shift in fundamentals.

An important point mentioned in the article is the proven bias within investments – and this deserves a look and if reassessed might improve Funds’ returns. A recent study by Booth showed that venture capitalists tend to put too much weight on personal background and physical attributes of founders when investing – that is, they overindex on highly educated male founders in high-tech industries and underindex on the more diverse founders and more geographically dispersed companies – even though the data shows that these companies more consistently make money. Also, VCs tend to give better deal terms to second time founders, even though data also shows that first time founders perform better- and the same occurs with startups with more than one founder versus solo entrepreneurs. Surprisingly, the latter also performs historically better. So, before affirming that there needs to be a change in the whole model, perhaps venture capitalists should consider reassessing their investment decisions.

On to another theme: CVCs. Despite being the second-strongest year on record, global CVC-backed funding fell 43% YoY – (USD 173.8bn in 2021 vis-a-vis USD 98.9B in 2022). CB Insights latest report on the industry also shows that investors are focusing on smaller deals, as early stage CVC deal share increased by 7%. Talking about Latin America, the number of CVCs actually increased significantly last year. Also, as VCs slow down their investment pace, these vehicles were able to invest in more opportunities. I believe it will be again a good year for CVCs locally as the industry matures.

For founders: Carta released a survey showing that it is taking longer to raise a venture round now than at any point since 2017. Average time from Seed to Series A now stands at 798 days (2.2 years). From A to B, now the median is 2 years – almost one year longer than what was seen 9 months ago. From B to C, founders are taking at least 18 months. Take a look at the graph below! Founders – maybe the 18-24 months of runways might no longer be enough:

To end on a more positive note, a recent study by Pitchbook released this week showed that the number of VC-backed companies filing for bankruptcy or shutting down has hovered around 1,000 per year since 2016 – and has not changed since. At the same time, new startup formation has increased, as measured by first VC financing, greatly exceeding startup failures. That is, VCs actually expect that a certain percentage of their portfolio will not make it to the next round, however, company survival has actually been off the charts. For certain managers, 100% of their companies raised subsequent funding during the capital-rich era that ended last year. Looking ahead, while the number of shutdowns is still low, high-profile closures are on the rise. Let’s see what the data from this year will show!

Monday

Vexi, fintech from Mexico that allows payments using credit cards to be conducted through mobile raised USD 8.1 mm in a Series B round with undisclosed investors.

Newtail, B2B retail tech founded by former entrepreneurs from Rappi and B2W announced a USD 1.4mm round led by Big Bets.

Paketa, a payroll lending fintech backed by Kinea Ventures and Shift Capital does an extension of its Series A round done in September 2021 with IOB, Brazilian accounting company, of BRL 16mm.

Brazilian unicorn Olist conducts their second round of layoffs as it adjusts to the new reality within tech.

Nippy, work tech platform from Argentina that offers opportunities and services for independent workers raises USD 1mm in a pre seed round with Agencia Cordoba Innovar y Emprender, BOOST, Enlaces, Inter-American Development Bank and venture Do.

Tuesday

Marcelo Claure, former SoftBank, announced that he will dedicate most of his time and a very significant part of his capital to supporting companies and founders in Latin America as they grow their businesses. There are also rumors that online retailer Shein will appoint him as an executive to help run its Latin American business and also accelerate the expansion of one of the world’s most valuable startups.

Lemu, Chilean startup that provides a mobile platform that brings together a global community of people committed to acting on behalf of nature, raised a USD 8mm seed round with Arauco Ventures.

Nubank layoffs around 40 employees as it shuts down its investment unit, Nu Investimentos. The investment services offered due to the acquisition of Easyinvest will continue.

Brazilian giftback platform, CRM Bonus, conducts its bigger M&A to date with the acquisition of Giver, for BRL 33mm. Giver manages the whole process of gift cards for Brazilian companies. It also offers a customer relationship management (CRM) platform for retailers. With the acquisition, CRM Bonus boosts their product offering.

Diferente, Brazilian platform that delivers fresh organic discarded products to its users, announced an extension of its seed round with a USD 3mm check led by Caravela Capital and with the participation of its existing investors such as Collaborative Fund and Valor Equity Partners.

QI Tech, Brazilian fintech firm that offers a set of fully automated tools needed to run a financial product in a highly regulated banking environment will expand its product offering becoming a broker dealer under the Central Bank’s regulation.

Wednesday

Brazilian IDtech CAF announced that its founder and CEO Darryl Green is now president of the board, as Jason Howard, former CRO (Chief Revenue Officer) becomes the new CEO. The company has reportedly executed more than 26mm transactions, therefore avoiding the loss of BRL 877 million in frauds to its clients since its foundation in 2019.

Hostgator, American leading provider of web hosting, announced its first M&A in Brazil through the acquisition of DLoja Virtual.

Mandi Ventures investment on Les Miraculeux (now rebranded as Mium Lab) is doing pretty well: the company specializes in food supplements in the form of vitamin-enriched fruit gummies that are sugar free. They just announced a EUR 5mm round and is currently present in 20+ countries. The vitamins are sold in +1500 pharmacies and also online. With only 23 employees they reached the mark of 150k clients and milestones such as: one mium lab is sold every 30 seconds everyday!

Stripe will again postpone its long-awaited IPO, and conduct another round of USD3bn, which would value the company at USD55bn-USD60bn. The valuation is a down round when compared to its last raise in March where the company was valued at USD95bn. Thrive Capital is supposedly committing USD 1bn to the deal.

The FTX saga: A Manhattan federal judge barred FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting current or former employees of his company or its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research, after prosecutors raised concerns of possible witness tampering.

Thursday

Malga, fintech recently rebranded from Plug Pagamentos detailed to Exame how the company is looking to solve Brazil’s online payments problems with their intelligent payments infrastructure that reduces costs, increases acceptance rates and improves transaction security.

Beek, Mexican startup that offers a social network that helps people discover books through the opinions and recommendations of friends, authors, or interesting characters raised a USD13mm Series A round with investors such as Accel, Greylock Partners and Lightspeed.

Tembici, Brazilin startup that offers public transportation services, such as bike sharing, got a BRL 160mm loan from BNDES, Brazil’s development bank.

Itau Unibanco issued BRL 2BN in bonds to support local women entrepreneurship in Brazil. BRL 1bn came from the International Finance Corporation, and the rest from the open market. Conditions on the emission were not disclosed.

HRTech Gupy launches a new tool to help companies run internal processes to promote their employees.

Brazilian Fintech Pravaler announced the acquisition of Workalove with the objective of diversifying its revenue streams.

Friday

Daki, Brazilian delivery startup announces its Series C of USD50mm with former investors such as GGV, G Squared and Tiger Global.

Morgan Stanley announced a USD 2.5 billion secondaries fund, providing more evidence of investor appetite for the strategy.

Brazilian Solfácil also conducts a layoff of 11% of its workforce 4 months after its latest round.

Open AI has announced that it will now monetize ChatGPT with a new pilot subscription plan . This means users will spend $20 a month for what will be known as ChatGPT Plus where users can write convincingly human-like content using the service.

ZapGPT is a Brazilian startup born to empower people with generative AI technology in accessible interfaces. The first version of the product is the integration of GPT- 3.5, the technology behind ChatGPT, into Whatsapp. The company was founded by Alexandre Messina and Tiago Morelli, second time founders. In less than 10 days, they already have ~20,000 people using their bot.

CB Insights released a report on a16z’s fintech investment strategy. I received the report from two active readers / followers and I am happy to share it here!

The report identifies a16z’s top priorities in fintech across payments, blockchain, banking, and more. It is true that the fintech industry took a hard hit in 2022 as investors scaled back their investments amid market turmoil. However, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) remained active in the space across various deal stages, valuations, geographies, and sub-industries.

Fintech is central to a16z’s investment strategy. In recent years, the firm has not only shored up its presence in more familiar sectors like banking, but also reached deeper into newer territory like blockchain.

Of the 206 deals a16z participated in last year, almost a quarter went to fintech companies — more than any other industry. Sixty percent of these fintech investments closed in H1’22, and the remaining 40% closed in H2’22.

Payments

More than a quarter (28%) of a16z’s fintech investments in 2022 went to the payments category.

Blockchain

a16z has actively invested in companies developing blockchain platforms for years. In 2022, 22% of its fintech deal volume went to blockchain companies — although most of these deals closed between January and June, before the year-end turmoil that rocked the cryptocurrency markets.

Digital lending

a16z’s third-most popular fintech category in 2022 was digital lending, accounting for 12% of the firm’s fintech deal flow.

