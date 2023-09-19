LatAm Tech Weekly: ARM's Debut and More to Follow

This article is part of the LatAm Tech Weekly Series, written by Julia De Luca and powered by Nasdaq. Through Nasdaq’s global network, we partner with Latin American companies to support their entire business lifecycle to elevate their brand and access the global markets. Learn more about Latin American Listings here.

We are approaching the season when all the tech gatherings come alive in Brazil! In the week ahead, Ebanx is set to welcome the Payments Summit 2023 in São Paulo. Some notable companies like Canva, Microsoft, Mastercard, Itau Unibanco, and Sony have already confirmed their participation. The following week marks the commencement of what we affectionately call "Brazil Tech Week." On September 26th, Itau BBA and Cubo Itau will be hosting their much-anticipated Future Day. If you'd like to tune in online, simply follow this link. And if you're keen on attending in person, please visit this pre-registration page. We'll make every effort to accommodate your preferences! Lastly, but certainly not least, the Vamos LatAm event by Latitud will occur on September 28th and 29th, where I'll have the privilege of being a guest speaker. To secure your tickets, click here.

If you're part of the tech industry circle, the focal point of your week surely revolved around ARM's IPO. The British chip designer made its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange just this past Thursday, marking the most significant IPO of the year. All eyes were fixated on its stock performance, and so far, the results have been quite promising - undoubtedly a reason to celebrate. A dip in the stock's value on the following day would have likely kept the IPO market in a freeze for a longer period. However, a warm reception for ARM's shares could potentially signal the start of a thaw, with more companies considering going public in the months ahead.

The USD4.87 billion deal was priced at the top end of the range, USD51, on Wednesday. Come Thursday, ARM's shares made quite of an entrance, opening at USD 56.10, marking a remarkable 10% increase from its initial offering price. The share price continued its upward trajectory, reaching USD59. The excitement didn't stop there; on Friday the stock opened at USD68.63 and ended the day at USD 60.75 – still good.

This positive turn of events bodes well for upcoming listings, particularly for the grocery delivery startup Instacart and advertising tech firm Klaviyo, both poised to make their debut next week. It also injects a fresh burst of energy into the entire tech industry, which has been patiently waiting for more favorable market conditions for nearly two years. According to PitchBook's analysis, there's a backlog of approximately 200 companies that should have already gone public by now.

Here are a couple of noteworthy points to consider:

ARM's IPO presents a unique test for the public market, given its pivotal role in providing technology that holds geopolitical and strategic significance. These factors introduce challenges, and it's worth noting that ARM is a SoftBank-owned company.

Despite its current success, we need to acknowledge that ARM's IPO was still a "down round." In August, SoftBank Group acquired a 25% stake from its own Vision Fund, valuing the chip designer at USD 64 billion. However, at the time of the IPO, the company's value was USD 54.5 billion. In a parallel scenario, Instacart is anticipating a valuation ranging from $8.6 billion to $9.3 billion in its upcoming IPO, significantly lower than the $39 billion valuation it achieved after a funding round in 2021. The takeaway? It's perfectly acceptable! After the exuberant valuations of 2021, successful IPOs at lower prices are more than welcomed.

Lastly, ARM's IPO stood out in that it had only one shareholder, SoftBank, and following their buyback from Vision Fund in August, any overhang on the stock was eliminated, as SoftBank affirmed its long-term commitment. The situation differs when examining other tech companies with multiple investors on their cap table. Some of these investors may need to sell at the IPO to deliver returns to their limited partners (LPs). As a result, we may encounter some turbulence ahead, depending on the company.

In summary, ARM's successful IPO is a harbinger of optimism for the tech industry, offering hope for a comeback of the IPO market and the chance for many companies to make their public debuts.

Monday

General news:

Luis Silva, founder and CEO of CloudWalk, stated that the company, valued at USD2.15 billion, achieved a profit of R$ 64 million in the first semester of 2023, and is currently considering the creation of a FIDC, to expand its credit operations.

Mastercard and ClearSale (Brazilian anti-fraud listed company) initiated a partnership with the objective of reducing the cost related to the process of contesting purchases made using a credit card, a process known as “chargeback”. The idea is to provide every entity of the chain with more information and, thus, improve dispute procedures.

Mafatech, Brazilian startup responsible for the NFT-based game Mafago is facing a judicial enquiry. The claims are based on misleading communication relative to the token.

Falabella’s CEO Gaston Bottazini announced his departure last week. The event triggered the company’s market cap to dip to one-third of its peak. After falling behind Meli and Amazon, within the past year, Falabella’s share price dropped to its lowest point since the ‘08 financial crisis.

Deals:

EZvolt raised USD 2M investment round from Vibra Venture. The Brazilian startup continues to grow and seeks to revolutionize mobility in the world; it received another capital injection that boosts its objectives.

Pick n Go, a Brasília-based startup specialized in management and monitoring systems for restaurant deliveries, has secured an investment from Cedro Capital in a funding round also joined by Bossanova, Raja Valley, Sebrae-SC, and logistics investor Christiano Guimarães. The amount was not disclosed.

Tuesday

General news:

After entering the race to launch the first bitcoin ETF in the US, Brazilian manager Hashdex intends to obtain approval from the SEC to also trade an ether ETF. The request was filed by Nasdaq, Hashdex's partner as a cryptocurrency index provider. The fund developed in partnership with local manager Tidal, and plans to trade ether based on the price reference of futures contracts on the CME, a strategy that can be considered easier for approval by the SEC as it is an already regulated environment.

A study by Chainalysis revealed that Brazil fell from seventh to ninth position in the global ranking of countries that most adopt cryptocurrencies. At the top, India surpassed Vietnam and took the lead in the ranking. Nigeria, which has one of the largest central bank-issued digital currency (CBDC) projects, moved to second place.

According to a recent report by Trend Micro, Brazil has been the main target in Latin America and one of the countries most targeted globally by digital criminals around the world.

Brokerage and wealth manager Warren Investimentos announced the arrival of Bruno Fonseca, former XP, as its new risk director.

Nubank experienced a 12-hour outage on Open Finance. The issue impacted both payment initiation transactions and authorization for sharing data with other institutions.

StopClub Launches Digital Bank for Ride-Share Drivers. The support platform, which already sold insurance, will now offer credit to customers and is preparing for a new fundraising round.

Nuvemshop, a platform for creating online stores with a focus on small and medium-sized businesses, announces the arrival of Henry Petry as the Pricing and Performance Manager for Nuvem Pago, the company's proprietary payment method.

Deals:

Kunzapp Raises a USD 750,000 in an investment round with investors such as Platanus Ventures, Fen Ventures, and Daedalus. Use of proceeds will be to optimize enterprise software management.

Mitfokus, a fintech that has developed a specialized accounting solution for doctors, clinics, and medical offices, announced a follow-on round with Bossanova, the same fund that had invested in the company a year ago. The amount was not disclosed.

Fretadão, a startup specializing in corporate mobility management, announced a funding of R$ 50 million led by EXT Capital, a Venture Capital firm created as a spin-off from DOMO Invest. The funds will be entirely invested in the purchase of buses, minibuses, and vans to be rented out to partner operators.

The Stefanini group, one of the largest technology conglomerates in Brazil, has already purchased more than 30 companies to increase their portfolio. They most recently acquired a company in Italy, Solve.it. This is the first acquisition of the group, currently present in 41 countries, in Italy. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brazilian Nagro raised US$49 million to boost its credit business for rural suppliers and producers. Currently, more than 500 thousand rural producers have already been analyzed by their platform.

Wednesday

General news:

Tembici launches an Innovation and Technology Center for sustainable mobility. Alongside the announcement of Tembici LABS, the company is launching a series of innovative solutions that will enhance its operational and technological engineering.

iPhone 15 lineup now features a more 'affordable' charger port and starts at R$ 7,299 in Brazil.

Cade (Brazilian anti-trust) approves without restrictions the Winity-Vivo agreement, still pending Anatel's approval. The deal was finalized in 2022 by Winity, a telecommunications infrastructure company created by Pátria, and Telefônica, to share 700 MHz spectrum lots, granted in the 5G auction, in 1,100 cities for a 20-year term.

Mexico and Brazil have about 95% of the artificial intelligence patents in Latin America.

Mubadala Investment formed a partnership with Blue Owl Capital, committing to invest USD1 billion in its business credit platform, which finances technology and software companies.

According to the Brazilian Central Bank, the Drex pilot project completed 50 days with 500 succesful operations. 11 financial institutions participated.

New fund: 9900 Capital, whose managing partners are former investors at the Bill Gates & Melinda Gates Financial, and also from Hedosophia, announced a new climate fund of USD 100mm. Sweet spot for checks: USD 5 million.

In one month, PicPay issued 2k cards with limits that reflect the account balance. The modality, which the institution calls “card with guaranteed limit”, was launched in August and has reached thousands of customers since then. The concept of the product is that the limit released on the credit is tied to the money in the account.

Deals:

Syscap raised US$2.3 million to create private credit infrastructure in Mexico.

CleanLight, from Chile, managed to close a capital raising of USD 3.2mm with Canadian investors. The company has already begun its internationalization and has operations in the United States and Peru.

Sattus, Developer of Internet of Things, cloud, and artificial intelligence-based analytics system designed to provide automatic detection of leaks in the distribution network joined Google for Startups Accelerator.

Thursday

General news:

Chip developer Arm Holdings, controlled by SoftBank, conducted the largest IPO in the American market this year. The British company was priced at $51 per share, with a market valuation of $54.5 billion.

Fintech UP Vendas, operating in the online clothing and accessories retail sector, successfully raised R$6 million by tokenizing credit card receivables through blockchain technology. This innovative process, completed in just two months with the assistance of AmFi, a startup specializing in asset tokenization, led to nearly a 50% reduction in costs compared to traditional credit card advances. This marks the first known instance of such tokenization for credit card receivables in Brazil. The tokenized assets were managed by Mercado Bitcoin, which also conducted due diligence on the operation and acquired 100% of the tokenized assets. The financing structure included a 24-month debenture with a CDI + 5% rate for senior tranches.

Deals:

Zapping, developer of a television streaming platform designed to enhance the user experience and offer new content, raised venture funding from Mountain Partners. Amount was not disclosed.

Friday

General news:

Finep selects KPTL as the manager of Startup Fund 1 with a R$ 45 million investment. The fund is set to receive the current portfolio of 25 companies invested in by the Finep Startup.

In Brazil, the neobank market is experiencing saturation and a trend towards consolidation, as revealed in the latest monthly research by Bank of America in partnership with Sensor Tower, based on data from Google Play and Apple Store.

Deals:

Mottu, the motorcycle rental startup for delivery services, has just raised $50 million in a funding round led by QED Investors and Bicycle Capital, managed by Marcelo Claure and Shu Nyatta, marking their first investment in the new fund.

SVI and Bowl Ventures announce a merger with portfolios exceeding an R$ 800 million valuation. The merger was finalized after nearly three months of meticulous processing, marking the beginning of a new brand called SmartBowl Ventures S/A.

What did I learn from readers?

Jamin Ball & Clouded Judgment is a must read every week. Anyways, a reader pointed out that this most recent edition covered Q2 earning is SaaS as a whole for the U.S. I thought my readers would like to get a TL;DR version.

Here you go:

· General takeaway: For the most part it appears macro pressures aren’t necessarily getting better, but they’re definitely not getting worse. Extra pressures around optimizations still exist, however gross churn levels have stabilized, and commentary on earnings calls suggest conversations around new bookings are starting to pick up.

· Top performers for the quarter (what he calls “elite” circled in red)

What am I reading?

Playing Different (Stupider) Games - Kyle Harrison

What am I listening to? What am I watching?

Neofeed podcast: Thiago Maceira, Managing Director at Itau BBA and Head of Technology within the investment banking department gave a very good interview on the current tech environment. If you are in tech, it’s a must watch. (PT only)

Quote of the week:

“You cannot control the behavior of others, but you can always choose how you respond to it.”

― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

