LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Venezuela opposition appoints exiled lawmakers to leadership

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The latest in Latin American politics today:

Venezuela opposition appoints three exiled lawmakers to leadership

CARACAS - Venezuela's opposition national assembly appointed three exiled lawmakers to direct it and create a commission to control foreign assets, including oil refiner Citgo Petroleum.

The assembly voted last week to remove Juan Guaido, the public face of the fractious opposition since 2019, as its interim president. The United States and other governments had backed Guaido after deeming the 2018 re-election of President Nicolas Maduro as fraudulent.

The new leadership triumvirate is assembly president Dinorah Figuera and vice-presidents Marianela Fernandez and Auristela Vasquez. All three have lived abroad since the start of Guaido's interim government because of what the opposition says is government harassment.

Facing pressure over border crossings, Biden steps up migrant expulsions

WASHINGTON - The United States will expand Trump-era restrictions to rapidly expel Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden said in his first major speech on border security.

At the same time, the United States will allow up to 30,000 people from those three countries plus Venezuela to enter the country by air each month, Biden said.

The two-pronged approach is designed to blunt criticism from Republicans who have attacked Biden as record numbers of migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border while also placating Democrats and immigration advocates who say Trump-era "Title 42" restrictions deny migrants their right to apply for asylum.

Mexico nominates central bank advisor to governing board

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's finance ministry said it is to serve as deputy governor of the central bank, replacing Gerardo Esquivel, who is widely regarded as the board's most dovish member and whose term has just ended.

The nomination of Mejia, a current advisor to the Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, will have to be ratified in Congress.

Mexico arrests Ovidio Guzman, son of 'El Chapo'

MEXICO CITY - Mexican drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzman, a son of jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was arrested, unleashing a violent backlash by gang gunmen that shut the airport in the city of Culiacan as authorities told residents to stay indoors.

The arrest, a major victory for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ahead of a summit of North American leaders, comes three years after an attempt to detain the cartel leader ended in humiliation for the government, which released him after a violent urban siege.

Guzman, one of the most wanted men in Mexico, has been indicted by the United States on drug trafficking charges. The U.S. in 2021 offered a $5 million bounty for information leading to his capture.

The arrest could herald a change in the government's approach, one expert said, after criticism that Lopez Obrador was soft on the cartels, an accusation he denies.

