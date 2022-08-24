LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Peru's Castillo shuffles Cabinet as prosecutors ramp up probes

AMLO chides Israel for 'protecting' ex-official

Top Venezuelan official criticizes opposition primary plan

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The latest in Latin American politics today:

Peru's Castillo reshuffles Cabinet yet again

LIMA - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo reshuffled his Cabinet for the second time in less than three weeks as prosecutors continue investigations into his close allies and family members.

The embattled president named new ministers in charge of the environment, defense and women. But he kept Geiner Alvarado, the transport minister, who prosecutors allege has led a "criminal organization" from within the government alongside Castillo.

The key posts in charge of the economy and mining also remained unchanged.

Since taking power a year ago, Castillo has overseen unprecedented turnover in senior government roles, naming on average five new ministers each month.

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rebuked Israel's government for what he called its protection of a top former official wanted in Mexico on accusations he manipulated a probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.

Mexico last year urged Israel to facilitate the extradition of Tomas Zeron, the former head of Mexico's criminal investigation agency, who Mexican officials say fled to Israel in 2020 to evade a probe into his handling of the missing students case.

CARACAS - Diosdado Cabello, the second in command of Venezuela's ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV), criticized a proposed presidential primary among the country's opposition, which he said was too divided for a primary to happen.

Members of opposition leader Juan Guaido's party say Guaido, who the United States recognizes as Venezuela's legitimate leader, will compete in the primary, which does not have a date.

"They are divided (...) they are not even capable of reaching an agreement among themselves," Cabello said on state TV, saying plans to hold a primary amounted to "lies."

