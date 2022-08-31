LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Chile's president says mining sector tax reform up for debate

Lula pushes Brazil-Indonesia-Congo forest alliance if elected

Chile's president says mining sector tax reform up for debate

SANTIAGO - Chilean President Gabriel Boric has said in a speech that any changes in the country's tax law that would affect the mining sector are still up for discussion, with a vote scheduled in Congress in coming weeks.

Boric said the industry had been historically unwilling to reach agreements with the government, and he hoped to have a "technically sound debate" regarding a mining tax reform plan currently on the table.

The head of national mining society Sonami, Diego Hernandez, said earlier Tuesday the sector had not been listened to while the country's tax reform was being drafted, and the government's proposals were "extreme and dogmatic".

BRASILIA - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's aides are reaching out to Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo to form a united front of countries with the most tropical rainforest at this year's U.N. climate talks if the leftist wins a new term.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, will be held in November in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Lula is the front-runner in opinion polls ahead of Brazil's October election.

Lula's idea is to build an alliance - which could later be expanded - to push for resolutions to help developing countries preserve their forests and pressure rich countries into contributing to the cost, a top Lula aide said.

MEXICO CITY - Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum holds a slight advantage over Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in the race to be the ruling party's candidate in the presidential election of 2024, according to a new opinion poll.

The Aug. 18-23 survey of 1,000 Mexican residents by polling firm Buendia & Marquez for newspaper El Universal showed 31% favoring Sheinbaum as the presidential candidate for the leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), while 29% chose Ebrard.

Ricardo Monreal, the leader of MORENA in Mexico's Senate, had 11% support, with Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez at 7%.

