LatAm must take heed of second coronavirus wave hitting Europe: PAHO

MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Latin American nations, including those that have brought down coronavirus transmission rates, should take heed of the second wave hitting much of Europe and not let their guard down, a Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) official said on Thursday.

Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO assistant director, said countries should keep in place mitigation and social distancing measures, while balancing economic and social concerns, because no nation is immune to a second wave of coronavirus.

