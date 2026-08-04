LATAM (LTM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2026, LATAM (LTM) reported revenue of $4.18 billion, up 27.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion, representing a surprise of +8.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +314.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Passenger - ASKs : 44.49 billion versus 44.51 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: 44.49 billion versus 44.51 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Passenger - RPKs : 36.39 billion versus 36.81 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: 36.39 billion versus 36.81 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Passenger Load Factor (based on ASKs) : 81.8% versus 82.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 81.8% versus 82.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Cargo Yield based on RTKs : 44.50 Cents compared to the 37.88 Cents average estimate based on two analysts.

: 44.50 Cents compared to the 37.88 Cents average estimate based on two analysts. Passenger Revenues per ASK : 8.10 Cents compared to the 7.48 Cents average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.10 Cents compared to the 7.48 Cents average estimate based on two analysts. Cargo - ATKs : 2.16 billion compared to the 2.17 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.16 billion compared to the 2.17 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Cargo Load Factor (based on ATKs) : 53.1% compared to the 53% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 53.1% compared to the 53% average estimate based on two analysts. Passenger Yield based on RPKs : 9.90 Cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.04 Cents.

: 9.90 Cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.04 Cents. Revenue- Passenger : $3.61 billion versus $3.33 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.9% change.

: $3.61 billion versus $3.33 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.9% change. Revenue- Other income : $59.14 million compared to the $65.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63.9% year over year.

: $59.14 million compared to the $65.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63.9% year over year. Revenue- Cargo: $510.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $434.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.8%.

Here is how LATAM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for LATAM here>>>

Shares of LATAM have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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