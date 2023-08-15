LatAm Logistic Properties enters $578 mln SPAC deal for US listing

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Industrial real estate firm LatAm Logistic Properties will go public in the United States through a blank-check merger with Two TWOA.N, valuing the combined unit at $578 million, the companies said on Tuesday.

The combined company will be called Pubco and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LLP" after the deal completion, which is expected in the fourth quarter.

After a turbulent 2022, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) are attempting to limp back to prominence this year, but they are still far from the peaks of early 2021.

A SPAC is a listed entity that merges with a private firm to take it public. Such shell companies help privately held firms avoid the longer route of an initial public offering (IPO).

Upon closing, Esteban Saldarriaga will be the chief executive officer and Annette Fernández will serve as chief financial officer of the real estate firm, the companies said.

"Industrial real estate continues to attract significant capital inflows due to the macroeconomic tailwinds supporting logistics and distribution demand," said Thomas Hennessy, chairman and CEO of Two.

LatAm Logistic Properties operates across a network of 28 facilities in Costa Rica, Colombia and Peru.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

