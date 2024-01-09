News & Insights

US Markets

LatAm healthcare firm Auna files U.S. public offering

Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

January 09, 2024 — 03:07 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Auna, a healthcare provider operating in three Latin American countries, filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The company, founded in Peru in 1989, plans to issue Class A shares in the offering, but it did not disclose the planned size of the offering nor how much it aims to raise.

Auna operates 15 hospitals with 2,301 beds across Mexico, Colombia and Peru, in addition to providing health and dental insurance as well as oncology treatments.

The company, controlled by Peruvian private equity firm Enfoca, is the leading health insurance provider in Peru with a 29.3% market share, according to the document filed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In full-year 2022, Auna reported revenues of $646.3 million with a net loss of $20.2 million. At the end of September 2023, the firm's liabilities totaled $1.51 billion.

Proceeds of the IPO would be used to pay off debts and other general corporate purposes, it said.

Analysts at Renaissance Capital estimate the IPO could raise up to $200 million.

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, BTG Pactual, Santander, Citigroup and HSBC will coordinate the offer.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.