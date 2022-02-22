Latam e-commerce giant MercadoLibre reports Q4 net loss of $46.1 mln
Feb 22 (Reuters) - South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc MELI.O missed analysts forecast after posting a fourth quarter net loss on Tuesday, despite a surge in sales.
The company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $46.1 million, missing the mean Refinitiv forecast of $54.04 million net income.
The Nasdaq-listed Argentine company's gross merchandise volume, a widely watched figure for the e-commerce industry's performance, rose 21% from a year earlier to $8 billion.
The company, present in 18 countries including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, posted a more than 11.1% rise in active users in the quarter, to 82.2 million.
