LatAm dollar bond market sees blockbuster January

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (IFR) - The market for LatAm US dollar bond issuance saw its busiest month in decades in January following a headlong rush to raise funding in what remains a receptive environment for the region's issuers.

Last month, issuance from LatAm borrowers in the US dollar bond market alone reached US$33.585bn, the highest monthly volumes for that particular currency seen since IFR started collecting such data in the mid 1990s.

That beat the last high-water mark of US$29.115bn set in January 2018, and came well above the US$21.677bn seen in the dollar market in January 2017, which was a record supply year overall for the region, according to IFR data.

That does not include crossborder issuance in other currencies such as the euro and Swiss franc, adding approximately another US$4bn equivalent to the January tally.

"It is a record (month)," said one syndicate banker. "Investors have a lot of cash and there was not much in the way of new issues in November and December."

Those strong technicals plus borrowers' desire to front load issuance ahead of an uncertain outlook globally and the US elections made January - a typically busy month - even busier.

The rate environment for US dollar issuance was also favorable and provided a strong incentive to issue.

Yields on the 10-year US Treasury fell from 1.874% on January 8 to 1.52% on January 31 before bouncing higher in February.

That pattern also held true for yields on the 30-year US Treasury, which dropped from 2.36% to 2.01% over the same period.

And that enticed borrowers further up the curve, where investors were more than willing to buy as they went on the hunt for yield, especially among the higher grade names that dominated issuance last month.

Oil firm Pemex, chemical producer SQM, copper giant Codelco, bottler Embotelladora Andina and beverage company Femsa as well as sovereigns such as Chile, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic and Mexico all raised money with 30-year maturities or longer, according to IFR.

Of the US$33.585bn raised among LatAm borrowers last month in the dollar market, about 29%, or US$9.85bn, came through bonds with long maturities, according to IFR data.

"We saw there were opportunities in the medium- and the long-end of the curve that gave issuers a chance to lengthen their average life of debt," said a banker.

Investors were also offered a broad range of names up and down the credit spectrum, with investment-grade names issuing some US$13.458bn, junk-rated companies US$11.527bn and borrowers with a split rating US$8.6bn, according to IFR data.

In some cases, lower rates and the ability to tap longer term money lured some borrowers away from the local markets, which had been a popular source of funding last year, he said.

Strong market conditions in the dollar market drew out its fair share of Brazilian issuers, some of which had not raised dollar funding in years.

Utility Eletrobras returned to the dollar market after a long hiatus, as did media company Globo, while Brazilian banks such as Bradesco and Itau also raised dollar funding.

Chilean issuers also continued their relentless march to market with copper producer Codelco, the Chilean sovereign, Banco del Estado, Banco Santander Chile, GeoPark, Embotelladora Andina and Engie Energia Chile all tapping the market.

"This would be the busiest month for Chile ever," said the banker. "For a lot of these issuers it is natural for them to raise dollars but they are doing it now before everyone goes away on summer vacation in Chile."

