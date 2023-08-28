News & Insights

LatAm development bank CAF offers counter-guarantee to Brazilian exports to Argentina -Brazil finance minister

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

August 28, 2023 — 06:13 pm EDT

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that Latin America Development Bank CAF offered $600 million in counter-guarantees to Brazilian exports to Argentina.

The initiative will involve state-run lender Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA as Brazilian exports guarantor, Haddad added.

Brazil's third-largest trading partner, Argentina is suffering an economic crisis marked by soaring inflation and dwindling central bank reserves.

