LatAm development bank CAF offers counter-guarantee to Brazilian exports to Argentina -Brazil finance minister

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that Latin America Development Bank CAF offered $600 million in counter-guarantees to Brazilian exports to Argentina.

The initiative will involve state-run lender Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA as Brazilian exports guarantor, Haddad added.

Brazil's third-largest trading partner, Argentina is suffering an economic crisis marked by soaring inflation and dwindling central bank reserves.

(Reporting by Victor Borges; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.