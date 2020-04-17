Latam countries scrap duties on some breathing devices from India

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, April 17 (Reuters) - Latin American countries including Brazil, Argentina and Colombia have scrapped import duties on some respiratory equipment from India as a temporary trade-relief measure to fight the new coronavirus, engineering exports body EEPC India said on Friday.

A group including Colombia, Paraguay and Ecuador have also scrapped import duties on medical equipment such as gas masks and oxygen therapy devices, EEPC said.

