Latam countries scrap duties on some breathing devices from India

Neha Arora Reuters
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Latin American countries including Brazil, Argentina and Colombia have scrapped import duties on some respiratory equipment from India as a temporary trade-relief measure to fight the new coronavirus, engineering exports body EEPC India said on Friday.

A group including Colombia, Paraguay and Ecuador have also scrapped import duties on medical equipment such as gas masks and oxygen therapy devices, EEPC said.

