Latam, Caribbean leaders meet to draft roadmap to tame inflation

April 05, 2023 — 04:01 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Raul Cortes Fernandez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, April 5 (Reuters) - Leaders of 11 Latin American and Caribbean countries agreed to work to outline measures seeking to tame inflation in the region, including better conditions for trade, according to a statement published by Mexico's presidential office Wednesday.

Agreements reached include the creation of a working group of government representatives aimed at identifying regional measures to coordinate the trade of commodities, fertilizers and other goods.

The group's action plan is set to be implemented "within a reasonable time frame," the statement added.

Heads of state from Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, Venezuela, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines participated in a virtual meeting on Wednesday and agreed to schedule an anti-inflation summit for May 6-7 in Mexico.

The new anti-inflation alliance also agreed to invite more countries from the region to take part, the statement said.

