LatAm borrowers seize their chance in buoyant primary market

NEW YORK, July 9 (IFR) - The primary market for Latin American dollar bond deals is on a roll as a string of issuers out of the region seek to raise cheap funding in a market still buoyed by monetary easing worldwide.

Bankers focused on the region are finding themselves particularly busy this month as corporates from Chile to Mexico dive into a largely receptive bond market.

In the first eight days of July alone, Latin American borrowers have raised close to US$4bn with deals from miner Vale, energy company Raizen, state-owned utility EPM, telco ColTel and El Salvador.

And on Thursday, Colombian pipeline Ocensa and Mexican bank Banorte were also hitting the market.

This does not include a possible deal from Chilean financial services firm Tanner and debt exchanges from Argentine oil firm YPF and Telecom Argentina as they look to attend upcoming maturities.

"We're seeing a good mix of sovereigns and corporates. It mostly has to do with the timing of the market, interest rates aren't getting any lower," said a New York-based banker.

The year started off with a bang as issuers rushed to market in January to raise just over US$34bn, making it the busiest-ever month for the LatAm dollar bond market in recent years, according to IFR data.

That leveled off as the Covid-19 pandemic impacted sentiment only to come back last month when dollar volumes hit US$14.375bn.

And the summer months could be busier than usual as corporates take advantage of rock bottom yields in the US, where the government sold 10-year notes on Wednesday at its lowest yield ever.

"It's important to recognize that the extent of monetary and fiscal stimulus that policy-makers globally are injecting into the economies remains very substantial," said Alejo Czerwonko, chief investment officer for emerging markets at UBS Wealth Management.

Developed market central bank balance sheets have expanded by US$4.5trn year to date, enough to purchase the entire stock of emerging market external debt both sovereign and corporate, said Czerwonko.

VOLUME SURGE

Against that backdrop, emerging markets have seen their highest ever quarterly issuance in the second quarter at US$231bn, according to Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed-income strategy.

And with investors on the hunt for yield in emerging markets, borrowers lower down the credit spectrum have started to emerge as they seek to garner liquidity amid deteriorating fiscal accounts due to the Covid-19 health crisis.

El Salvador, rated B3/B-/B-, raised US$1bn through a new 10-year, albeit at a high 9.5% coupon and amid soft demand. Bolivia, rated B1/B+/B+, is also heard readying a dollar bond deal.

For those better quality names, the current environment has afforded an opportunity to garner rock-bottom funding costs - in some cases their lowest ever.

Uruguay, Baa2/BBB/BBB-, locked in a record low yield of 2.48% on a tap of its 2031s, while Vale printed a new 10-year a yield of 3.85% - its lowest for a dollar bond of that tenor in the last 10 years, according to IFR data.

"We had a hiccup in mid June with some concerns about the virus and that put the rally (in LatAm) on hold, but now we are back on track," said another banker, noting that concessions have been shrinking for top quality credits like Femsa and Chile.

With Covid-19 cases picking up in the US and presidential elections there looming in November, bankers' standard pitch that it is better to print sooner rather than later arguably resonates particularly strongly this year.

And while needs among corporate issuers may be muted against a touch economic backdrop, liability management trades are seen driving issuance going into the summer months.

"If there is a window of opportunity, issuers are taking it because things may get worse. There is a lot of uncertainty and volatility," said another banker.

"There is nothing typical about this year."

