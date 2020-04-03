Latam bankers prepare for dire quarter as deal flow dries up with coronavirus outbreak

By Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - Bankers are preparing for a dire second quarter in Latin America as M&A deals and share offerings grind to a halt with the drastic drop in economic activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deal volume fell 41% in Latin America in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, to $9.3 billion. In Brazil, which began ordering residents to stay at home only by the end of March, deal volume was up 17% in the first quarter, to $6.7 billion.

So far, no announced large deal in the region has been canceled. The largest in the quarter, the $825 million acquisition of Takeda Pharmaceutical 4502.T operations in the region by Brazilian pharmaceutical company Hypera HYPE3.SA has received financing this week and is expected to close.

The Boeing-Embraer deal BA.N, EMBR3.SA is also expected to go through after regulatory approval, according to bankers working on it.

But bankers say deal announcements are not expected during the pandemic, as parties prefer to set the terms, including price and payment schedule, once there is a clearer perspective of when economic activity can resume.

"We are still working on deals, but new announcements will depend on a clearer perspective of when the world can expect to control the pandemic," said Alessandro Farkuh, investment banking head at Bradesco BBI.

Amid the turmoil, setting prices for assets has been a challenge for bankers.

"There will likely be a valuation revision for ongoing deals. We know that the equities market is not a good proxy now, but how to calculate future cash flows?," said Daniel Damiani, a partner at Sao Paulo-based M&A boutique JK Capital.

When a time frame for resuming economic activity becomes clearer, deal flow may resume, bankers said.

"Many private equity firms have a lot of cash. So there may be good deal opportunities for them, as prices are lower and the exchange rate is favorable," said Hans Lin, head of Brazil investment banking at Bank of America.

Companies more affected by the pandemic may be forced to look for a deal, bankers said.

Still, companies will face challenges getting bank loans or other forms of debt to finance transactions. That could make share swaps the favored form of currency in any near-term acquisitions, said a senior banker at one of Brazil's biggest lenders, who requested anonymity to discuss some of his clients' deals.

The pandemic of COVID-19 - the potentially lethal respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus - and the ensuing retreat from risk has also dampened foreign investors' appetite for Brazilian assets, considering challenges to growth and sharp exchange rate fluctuations, this banker added.

DEBT RESTRUCTURING

Debt restructuring, an area some banks tend to shift resources to in tough times, may not pick up immediately, as local banks have been ordered to loosen terms on credit lines and agree to grace periods.

Eventual candidates for debt overhauls include industries such as tourism, oil and gas and all parts of the auto supply chain, restructuring specialists said.

Less clear is the fate of airlines, under severe pressure but set to get a helping hand from Brazilian state development bank BNDES.

Within Brazil's vast agribusiness sector, sugar and ethanol producers are particularly vulnerable to the rout in fuel prices caused by an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

"The ethanol industry was already under pressure with a lot of bankruptcies, and now ethanol prices do not cover the costs any more", said Salvatore Milanese, founder of restructuring firm Pantalica Partners.

A bill going through Congress may allow all companies under bankruptcy protection to renegotiate existing debt restructuring agreements already approved by creditors, considering new revenue levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill also eases the conversion of debt into equity.

Below are the tables for M&A advisory in Brazil and Latin America

Brazil M&A League table

Financial advisor

Deal value ($ million)

Number of deals

Bradesco

1,072

6

Bank of America

825

1

Itau Unibanco

774

8

JPMorgan

648

1

Morgan Stanley

519

2

BNP Paribas

517

1

Rotschild & Co

496

4

Banco Safra

272

2

Santander

212

1

Prisma Capital

140

1

Total

6,751

112

Latam M&A Advisory League table

Financial adviser

Deal value ($ million)

Number of deals

Bank of America

1,135

2

Bradesco

1,072

6

Itau Unibanco

1,011

12

JPMorgan

648

1

Morgan Stanley

519

2

BNP Paribas

517

1

Rothschild & Co

496

4

UBS

350

1

Santander

333

5

Citi

310

2

Total

9,241

204

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb and Jonathan Oatis)

