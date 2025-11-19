LATAM Airlines Stock Price Rises 7.5% Since Q3 Earnings Release

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group (LTM have gained 7.5% since its third-quarter 2025 earnings release on Nov. 14, 2025. The upside can be attributed to the company’s raised full-year guidance.For 2025, revenues are now expected to be in the $14.4-$14.5 billion range (prior view: $14-$14.2 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $14.16 billion.

Adjusted operating income for 2025 is now anticipated to be between $2.30 and $2.40 billion (prior view: $2-$2.15 billion). Adjusted operating margin is now anticipated to be in the range of 16%-16.5% compared with the prior view of 14%-15%.

Adjusted EBITDAR (earnings before income taxes and financial costs and financial income, plus depreciation and amortization expenses and rentals expenses) is now anticipated in the range of $4.00-$4.10 billion (prior view: $3.65-$3.85 billion). Adjusted EBITDAR margin is now anticipated to be in the range of 28%-28.5% compared with the prior view of 26%-27%.

Details of LTM’s Q3 Earnings

LATAM Airlines reported solid third-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved on a year-over-year basis.

Quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 and improved 30% year over year. Total revenues of $3.85 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.61 billion and grew 17.3% year over year, owing to an 18.5% increase in passenger revenues and a 6.3% increase in cargo revenues.

For the third quarter of 2025, passenger and cargo revenues contributed 88% and 10.5% to total revenues, respectively.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote

Total adjusted operating expenses grew 11.7% year over year to $3.15 billion. The uptick was owing to a 9.3% increase in passenger operations, partially offset by an 11.4% reduction in average jet fuel prices (including hedges).

LATAM Airlines’ consolidated capacity (measured in available seat-kilometers or ASKs) grew 9.3% year over year, with a 10% year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic). Since traffic outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) grew 0.5 percentage points to 85.4% in the reported quarter.

The carrier transported 22.9 million passengers during the reported quarter, up 8.3% year over year.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, LATAM’s fleet had 363 aircraft, which includes 284 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, three Airbus wide-body aircraft under short-term leases, 56 Boeing wide-body aircraft and 20 Boeing cargo freighters. During the third quarter, LTM received four A320Neo aircraft.

LTM exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.02 billion compared with $1.95 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Remaining Aspects of 2025 Guidance

For 2025, total ASK is expected to grow in the 8.0%-8.5% range (prior view: 8.5-9.5%) compared with 2024 levels. Liquidity is still expected to be above $4 billion in the current year.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, LTM anticipates to receive seven narrow-body aircraft and one wide-body aircraft. LATAM Airlines expects to end 2025 with 371 aircraft, 2026 with 410 aircraft and 2027 with 422 aircraft.

LTM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q3 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported third-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. Earnings increased 14% on a year-over-year basis due to low fuel costs.

Revenues in the September-end quarter were $16.67 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.79 billion and increasing 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Due to improving air-travel demand, adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 4.1% year over year to $15.2 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.76 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 and improved 18.1% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.05 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion and were down 0.5% year over year. JBHT’s third-quarter revenue performance was hurt by a 1% and 4% decline in gross revenue per load in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT), respectively, a decrease in load volume of 8% and 1% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), and 8% fewer stops in Final Mile Services (FMS). These items were partially offset by a 3 % improvement in DCS productivity, a 9% increase in revenue per load in ICS and 14% load growth in JBT. Total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, fell less than 1% year over year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

UAL's third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 12 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.78 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 but declined 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies above the guided range of $2.25 and $2.75.

Operating revenues of $15.2 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.3 billion but increased 2.6% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.7% of the top line) increased 1.9% year over year to $13.8 billion. UAL flights transported 48,382 passengers in the third quarter, up 6.2% year over year.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.