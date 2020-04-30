US Markets
LATAM Airlines sees long, slow recovery from coronavirus, defers 90% of investments

LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest, predicts a longer and slower recovery than initially expected following the coronavirus pandemic, forcing it to defer the vast majority of its investments, CEO Roberto Alvo said on Thursday.

SANTIAGO, April 30 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest, predicts a longer and slower recovery than initially expected following the coronavirus pandemic, forcing it to defer the vast majority of its investments, CEO Roberto Alvo said on Thursday.

The chief executive said in a shareholders meeting that operations would struggle to exceed 70% of pre-crisis levels. He also added the company was negotiating the postponement of the delivery of new planes as it assesses the fallout from the pandemic.

