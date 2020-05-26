Commodities
LATAM Airlines says prefers not to file for bankruptcy protection in Brazil

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - The head of LATAM Airlines in Brazil said on Tuesday that the company would prefer not to file for bankruptcy protection in the country because the vast majority of companies "don't make it out."

Jerome Cadier, LATAM Brasil's CEO, told Reuters in an interview that the subsidiary of Chile's LATAM Airlines Group LTM.SN will still benefit from the headquarter's bankruptcy filing in the United States.

