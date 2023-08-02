News & Insights

LATAM Airlines reverses year-ago Q2 loss on $145 mln profit

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

August 02, 2023 — 04:36 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines posted a second-quarter net profit of $145.25 million on Wednesday, reversing the year-ago loss of $523.2 million following its exit from bankruptcy in November.

The Santiago-based airline saw second-quarter revenues rise 21% to $2.63 billion.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Fabian Cambero; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Valentine Hilaire)

