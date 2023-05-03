News & Insights

LATAM Airlines reverses loss, posts $122 mln net profit in Q1

Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

May 03, 2023 — 09:17 pm EDT

Written by Noe Torres and Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

May 3 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines LTM.SN reported a first-quarter net profit of $121.8 million, the company said on Wednesday, reversing a net loss of $380 million in the year-ago period.

The airline, created by the 2012 merger of Chile's LAN with Brazilian rival TAM, operates units in Chile, Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

Revenue for Santiago-based LATAM during the quarter rose about 43.2% to $2.8 billion from the year-ago period, boosted by an increase in passenger revenue.

Last November, LATAM announced the completion of a years-long restructuring process after it declared bankruptcy in 2020.

The company's operating result reached $263 million in the quarter, according to the airline.

Meanwhile, LATAM'S total operational costs for the quarter stood at $2.54 billion.

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

