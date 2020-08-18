LATAM Airlines reports a loss of $890 mln in Q2

SANTIAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines, South America's largest carrier, on Tuesday reported a net loss of $890 million for the second quarter, hit by the coronavirus pandemic that drove the company into a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in May.

The carrier posted a 75% drop in revenue between April and June, due to widespread travel restrictions around Latin America.

