Latam Airlines price target raised to $38 from $34 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Latam Airlines (LTM) to $38 from $34 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s updated outlook for the target increase. Better profitability, a solid balance sheet and favorable industry dynamics support a positive view on Latam, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
