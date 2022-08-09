Commodities

LATAM Airlines posts second-quarter loss as high fuel costs felt

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest regional airline, reported a second-quarter net loss of $523.2 million on Tuesday, the company said in a statement, partially hurt by the high increase in fuel costs.

Adds context

SANTIAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines LTM.SN, Latin America's largest regional airline, reported a second-quarter net loss of $523.2 million on Tuesday, the company said in a statement, partially hurt by the high increase in fuel costs.

The Chile-based airline's quarterly loss compares to a loss of $769.6 million during the same three-month period last year.

LATAM's second-quarter revenue rose 150.5% to $2.226 billion from the year-ago period.

The airline, born in 2012 from the merger of Chile's LAN with Brazilian rival TAM, has operating units in Chile,

Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

Last month, LATAM shareholders approved a reorganization plan as part of the company's bankruptcy proceeding in the United States in the wake of pandemic-related restrictions.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular