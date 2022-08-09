LATAM Airlines posts second-quarter loss as high fuel costs felt

Adds context

SANTIAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines LTM.SN, Latin America's largest regional airline, reported a second-quarter net loss of $523.2 million on Tuesday, the company said in a statement, partially hurt by the high increase in fuel costs.

The Chile-based airline's quarterly loss compares to a loss of $769.6 million during the same three-month period last year.

LATAM's second-quarter revenue rose 150.5% to $2.226 billion from the year-ago period.

The airline, born in 2012 from the merger of Chile's LAN with Brazilian rival TAM, has operating units in Chile,

Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

Last month, LATAM shareholders approved a reorganization plan as part of the company's bankruptcy proceeding in the United States in the wake of pandemic-related restrictions.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

