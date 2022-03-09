Commodities

LATAM Airlines posts 4th quarter net loss of $2.76 bln

Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Latin America's largest airline, LATAM Airlines, on Wednesday reported a net loss of $2.76 billion in the fourth quarter, hit by accounting adjustments related to bankruptcy proceedings in the United States.

The airline filed for Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Act in May 2020 to restructure its debt amid the impact of restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

LATAM's revenue rose to $2.0 billion in the quarter, an increase of 122.4% compared with the same period last year.

Ramiro Alfonsin, vice-president of finance, said the firm is working to exit Chapter 11 by the second half of this year.

The executive also pointed out that the rise in fuels amid the conflict in Ukraine will lead the company to adjust its capacity and consumption, which could affect its operations.

The airline, born in 2012 from the merger of Chile's LAN with Brazilian rival TAM, has operating units in Chile, Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

