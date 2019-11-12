LATAM Airlines posts $86 mln profit in q3

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chile's LATAM Airlines LTM.SN posted an $86 million profit in the third quarter, more than double the $35 million profit a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

The largest airline in Latin America said it benefited from higher passenger revenues, significantly in Brazil, where Avianca Brasil recently went out of service, boosting demand for the three remaining airlines.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chris Reese)

