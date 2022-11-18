Commodities

LATAM Airlines plane has accident at Peruvian airport runway

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

November 18, 2022 — 04:24 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines LTM.SN said on Friday that one of its passenger jetliners suffered an accident on the runway of Peru's Jorge Chavez International Airport, adding that no passengers or crew members were killed in the incident.

The accident appears to have occurred when the jetliner collided with a vehicle on the runway, according to videos circulating on social media and broadcast by Peruvian media outlets.

Jorge Chavez in Lima, Peru's most important airport, suspended all operations and is investigating the causes of the accident, said Lima Airport Partners, which operates the airport.

Lima Airport Partners had earlier said that all passengers were unharmed.

Images posted on Twitter by local radio station RPP Noticias showed a plane belonging to LATAM Airlines partially on fire on the runway.

Fire brigade officer Mario Casaretto told RPP Noticias the plane had reported problems with its landing gear.

Flight LA2213, which was involved in the accident, covered the domestic Lima-Juliaca route, LATAM Airlines said.

