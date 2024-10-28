Latam Airlines orders 10 787 Dreamliners with option for five more airplanes

Boeing (BA) and Latam Airlines Group (LTM) announced the purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners with options for five more airplanes. As the region’s largest 787 operator, this latest order for fuel-efficient 787-9 jets increases Latam’s investment in one of the most modern fleets in Latin America. Latam currently operates 37 787-8s and 787-9s and, including this latest order, expects to grow the fleet to 52 Dreamliners by 2030. The 787 enables the airline to maximize capacity on popular routes and launch new routes including its nonstop flight to Sydney, Australia.

