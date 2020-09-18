Commodities

LATAM Airlines obtains approval on second try for key $2.45 bln loan package

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAHEL PATRASSO

LATAM Airlines on Friday said it had obtained approval on its second try of a crucial $2.45 billion bankruptcy loan to take the airline out of Chapter 11 restructuring, after having its first package rejected by a judge last week.

SANTIAGO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines LTM.SN on Friday said it had obtained approval on its second try of a crucial $2.45 billion bankruptcy loan to take the airline out of Chapter 11 restructuring, after having its first package rejected by a judge last week.

The judge rejected the initial plan due to a convertible loan that he concluded was too beneficial to the airline's current shareholders. The new package was similar, but did not include the convertible loan.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular