LATAM Airlines' May 2026 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

LATAM Airlines Group (LTM reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for May 2026.

LATAM Airlines reported a 10.8% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). The uptick was driven by a 14.9% increase in international operations, a 7.2% increase in domestic capacity offered by LATAM Airlines Brazil, together with a 4.5% increase in domestic operations of LATAM Airlines’ affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

LTM reopened the international routes Bogota-Caracas and Buenos Aires (Aeroparque)-Rio de Janeiro, along with the long-haul route connecting Fortaleza-Miami, expanding connectivity between Brazil and the United States.

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK), grew 9.6% year over year, owing to growth across all segments. While international traffic increased by 13.3%, LATAM Airlines Brazil’s domestic traffic grew 5.9%, and the domestic traffic of LATAM Airlines’ affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru rose by 4.1% year over year.

Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor fell 0.9 percentage points to 82.2% in May 2026.

In May 2026, LATAM Airlines transported 7.23 million passengers, an increase of 5% year over year. So far this year, LATAM Airlines has transported 37.02 million passengers across its network, reflecting an increase of 7.1% year over year.

LTM’s Zacks Rank

LATAM Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

May 2026 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from LATAM Airlines, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for May 2026 areControladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion VLRS and Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

Volaris

Mexican carrier Volaris recently reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), a measure of air traffic, for May.

VLRS reported a 0.4% year-over-year decrease in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles).Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-miles (RPM), grew 4.9% year over year. Since traffic growth has outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) increased 4.3 percentage points year over year to 86.2%.

On the domestic front, RPMs decreased 1.4% and ASMs (Available Seat Miles) decreased 4.4% from the May 2025 levels. The domestic load factor in May was 89.3%, an improvement of 2.7 percentage points from the year-ago levels.

Internationally, RPM increased 15.9% year over year, while ASM rose 5.7% year over year. Since traffic growth outpaced capacity expansion, the international load factor increased 7.2 percentage points on a year-over-year basis to 81.9%.

During the month of May 2026, VLRS transported 2.68 million passengers, representing a 7.2% year-over-year increase.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for May 2026, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 20.7 million in May 2026, reflecting a 6% year-over-year increase. Apart from a year-over-year surge, RYAAY’s traffic in May was much more than the April reading of 19.3 million, the March reading of 15.8 million, the February reading of 13.3 million and the January reading of 12.7 million, highlighting continued momentum from the beginning of the year.

Ryanair’s load factor remained flat year over year as well as sequentially at 95% in May 2026, reflecting stable and consistent demand for the carrier’s services. It improved from the load factor of 93% reported in both the months of April and March 2026, 92% reported in February 2026 and 91% reported in January 2026.

RYAAY operated more than 1,14,000 flights in May 2026. This marks an improvement from 1,08,000 flights operated in April 2026, 88,000 flights operated in March 2026, 75,000 flights operated in February 2026 and 73,000 flights operated in January 2026, reflecting expanded capacity to meet strong passenger demand.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.