LATAM Airlines May 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

LATAM Airlines Group ( LTM ) reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for May 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 7.2% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). The uptick was driven by a 13% increase in LATAM Airlines Brazil’s domestic capacity. Additionally, a new route from Sao Paulo (Guarulhos) to Fernando de Noronha was launched during May, further strengthening domestic connectivity within Brazil.

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK), increased 9.6% year over year. As traffic outpaced capacity expansion, the consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) rose 1.8 percentage points from May 2024 to 83.1% in May 2025, maintaining healthy load factors across all business segments.

May 2025 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from LATAM Airlines, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for May 2025 are Ryanair Holdings RYAAY and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. ( VLRS ).

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier, Ryanair, reported solid traffic numbers for May 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 19.6 million in May 2025, reflecting a 4% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in May was higher than the April reading of 18.3 million, the March reading of 15 million, the February reading of 12.6 million and the January reading of 12.4 million.

The May load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 95% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. The May load factor of 95% was higher than the load factor of 93% reported in April and March, the load factor of 92% reported in February 2025 and 91% reported in January 2025.

Notably, RYAAY operated more than 108,000 flights in May 2025. This marks an improvement from 103,000 flights operated in April 2025, 84,000 flights operated in March 2025 and 71,360 flights operated in February 2025. In January 2025, growth at RYAAY was hampered by 38 delayed Boeing BA deliveries.

Volaris

Mexican carrier Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion or Volaris, recently reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs: a measure of air traffic) for May.

Volaris reported a 9% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles). The load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) decreased 4.3 percentage points to 81.8% on a consolidated basis. The metric fell as the increase in consolidated traffic (3.5%) was less than the increase in consolidated capacity. During May, Volaris transported 2.5 million passengers, up 4.2% year over year.

