LATAM Airlines' March 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

LATAM Airlines Group ( LTM ) reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for the month of March 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 7.2% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat kilometers. This growth was mainly driven by a 9.9% increase in the company’s international operations. LTM’s revenue passenger kilometers increased by 5.6% year over year despite the impact of the Carnival holidays on Brazil’s domestic segment. The Carnival took place in the month of March in 2025, whereas it was celebrated in February in 2024, affecting year-over-year comparability.

Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell to 81.9% from 83.9% in March 2024.

During the month, LATAM Airlinestransported 6.9 million passengers, an increase of 3% year over year. LATAM Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Apart from LTM, another airline company that has reported traffic numbers recently is Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

Ryanair Holdings, a European carrier, reported solid traffic numbers for March 2025, driven by upbeat air travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 15 million in March 2025, reflecting a 10% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in March was higher than the February reading of 12.6 million and the January reading of 12.4 million.

The March load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 93% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. The March load factor was higher than the load factor of 92% reported in February 2025 and 91% reported in January 2025.

Notably, RYAAY operated more than 84,000 flights in March 2025. Ryanair reportedly had flown 200.2 million passengers in its fiscal year ending March 2025, positioning itself as the first European airline to carry 200 million passengers in a year.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may also consider Air Transport Services Group ATSG and Expeditors International of Washington EXPD.

Air Transport Services

Air Transport Services Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

ATSG has an expected earnings growth rate of 31% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATSG’s 2025 earnings has remained constant over the past 90 days.

ATSG has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 6.1%. Shares of ATSG have gained 50.1% in the past six months.

Expeditors

EXPD carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 2.2% over the past 90 days.

EXPD has an encouraging track record regarding earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and meeting once. The average surprise was 11.6%. Shares of EXPD have plunged 10.9% in the past six months.

