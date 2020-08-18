LATAM Airlines loses $890 million due to coronavirus restrictions

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines, South America's largest carrier, on Tuesday reported a net loss of $890 million for the second quarter, hit by the coronavirus pandemic that drove the company into a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in May.

The carrier posted a 75% drop in revenue between April and June due to widespread travel restrictions around Latin America.

"COVID-19 has had a very significant impact, which is reflected in the company's numbers," LATAM CFO Ramiro Alfonsin told journalists.

LATAM and its rivals are struggling to preserve cash while operating just a small fraction of their usual flights. The carrier has laid off thousands of employees and said it will transform itself into a smaller company for years to come.

LATAM's Chapter 11 filing has allowed it to raise more than $1.3 billion in cash from investors, although it still needs the approval from a bankruptcy judge before it can access the money.

Alfonsin said the airline had operated during the quarter at 6% of its normal capacity and that demand in Brazil, its largest market, was showing some signs of recovery.

He added LATAM ended the quarter with a total cash position of $1.4 billion.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Tom Hogue)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.