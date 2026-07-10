LATAM Airlines June 2026 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

LATAM Airlines Group (LTM reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for June 2026.

LATAM Airlines reported a 7.5% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). The uptick was driven by a 9.1% increase in international operations, coupled with a 5.8% capacity expansion in LATAM Airlines Brazil’s domestic market and a 5.3% increase in domestic operations of LATAM Airlines’ affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. During the month, LATAM Airlines Brazil initiated operations on the São Paulo (GRU), Brazil – Brussels, Belgium route, adding Brussels as the group’s tenth destination in Europe.

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK), grew 3.6% year over year, owing to a 5.3% increase in international operations.

Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor fell 3 percentage points to 80.8% in June 2026.

In June 2026, LATAM Airlines transported 6.95 million passengers, a mere decrease of 0.4% year over year. So far this year, LATAM Airlines has transported 43.97 million passengers across its network, reflecting an increase of 5.8% year over year.

LTM’s Zacks Rank

LATAM Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

June 2026 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from LATAM Airlines, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for June 2026 are Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion VLRS and Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

Volaris

Mexican carrier, Volaris, recently reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), a measure of air traffic, for June. VLRS reported an 8.7% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles).Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-miles (RPM), grew 8.4% year over year. Although traffic has improved year over year, it has failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) decreased 0.3 percentage points year over year to 83.6%.

On the domestic front, RPMs increased 2.4%, and ASMs (Available Seat Miles) increased 4.8%, from the June 2025 levels. The domestic load factor in June was 87.2%, a decline of 2.0 percentage points from the year-ago levels.

Internationally, RPM increased 18.4% year over year, while ASM rose 14.4% year over year. Since traffic growth outpaced capacity expansion, the international load factor increased 2.7 percentage points on a year-over-year basis to 78.8%.

In June 2026, VLRS transported 2.68 million passengers, representing a 11.2% year-over-year increase.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier, Ryanair, reported solid traffic numbers for June 2026, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 21.2 million in June 2026, reflecting a 7% year-over-year increase. Apart from a year-over-year surge, RYAAY’s traffic in June was much more than the May reading of 20.7 million, the April reading of 19.3 million, the March reading of 15.8 million, the February reading of 13.3 million and the January reading of 12.7 million, highlighting continued momentum from the beginning of the year.

Ryanair’s load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) remained flat year over year as well as sequentially at 95% in June 2026, reflecting stable and consistent demand for the carrier’s services. It also improved from the load factor of 93% reported in both April and March 2026, 92% reported in February 2026 and 91% reported in January 2026.

RYAAY operated more than 1,16,800 flights in June 2026. This marks an improvement from 1,14,000 flights operated in May 2026, 1,08,000 flights operated in April 2026, 88,000 flights operated in March 2026, 75,000 flights operated in February 2026 and 73,000 flights operated in January2026, reflecting expanded capacity to meet strong passenger demand.

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LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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