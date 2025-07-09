LATAM Airlines June 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

LATAM Airlines Group ( LTM ) reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for June 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 10.7% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). The uptick was driven by a 13.9% increase in LATAM Airlines Brazil’s domestic capacity, partly owing to the temporary closure of Salgado Filho International Airport (POA) in Porto Alegre during 2024, as well as a 12.3% increase in the group’s international capacity.

In the Brazilian domestic market, new routes from Aracaju to Congonhas and from Fortaleza to Juazeiro do Norte were launched during June. Internationally, a connection between Bariloche in Argentina and Guarulhos in Brazil was launched.

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK), increased 10.2% year over year. Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell by 0.4 percentage points from June 2024 to 83.8% in June 2025, maintaining healthy load factors across all business segments.

During the month, LATAM Airlines transported almost 7 million passengers, an increase of 7.3% year over year. Year to date, LATAM Airlines has transported more than 41.5 million passengers across its network.

LATAM Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

June 2025 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from LATAM Airlines, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for June 2025 are Ryanair Holdings RYAAY and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. ( VLRS ).

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier, Ryanair, reported solid traffic numbers for June 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 19.9 million in June 2025, reflecting a 3% year-over-year increase.

Apart from a year-over-year surge, RYAAY’s June traffic also reflects a straight six-month improvement at a stretch from the beginning of 2025. RYAAY’s June traffic was higher than the May reading of 19.6 million, the April reading of 18.3 million, the March reading of 15 million, the February reading of 12.6 million and the January reading of 12.4 million.

The June load factor of 95% remained flat on a year-over-year basis and sequential basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. However, the June load factor of 95% was higher than the load factor of 93% reported in April and March, the load factor of 92% reported in February 2025 and 91% reported in January 2025.

Although more than 800 flights were canceled due to the Middle East conflict, RYAAY operated more than 109,000 flights in June 2025. This marks an improvement from 108,000 flights operated in May 2025, 103,000 flights in April 2025, 84,000 flights in March 2025, and 71,360 flights in February 2025. In January 2025, growth at RYAAY was hampered by 38 delayed Boeing BA deliveries.

Volaris

Mexican carrier Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion VLRS, also known as Volaris, recently reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), a measure of air traffic, for June.

VLRS reported a 0.6% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles).Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-miles (RPM), declined 1.4% year over year. Since traffic failed to outpace capacity expansion, the load factor decreased 1.7 percentage points year over year to 83.9%.

During June, VLRS transported 2.4 million passengers, representing a 0.2% year-over-year increase.

