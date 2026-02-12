LATAM Airlines January 2026 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

LATAM Airlines Group LTM reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for January 2026.

LATAM Airlines reported an 11.1% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). The uptick was driven by a 15.3% increase in the international operations, along with 10.7% growth in LATAM Airlines Brazil’s domestic capacity.

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in RPK, increased 13.3% year over year in January, with the domestic market in LATAM Airlines Brazil reporting 11.9% year-over-year growth. The consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) for January 2026 reached 86.4%, up 170 basis points compared with January 2025.

In January 2026, LATAM Airlines transported 8.2 million passengers, representing an increase of 9% year over year. In 2025, LATAM Airlines transported 87.4 million passengers across its network, reflecting an increase of 6.6% year over year.

The cargo operations capacity, measured in available ton-kilometers (ATK), reached 746 million in January 2026, 6.4% higher compared to the same month of the previous year. As a result, 83 thousand tons of cargo were transported during the month.

In 2025, LATAM Airlines launched eight new destinations, including Fernando de Noronha, Curaçao and Tucumán, among others. The airline now serves 160 passenger destinations across 27 countries. During the year, the routes with the highest number of daily flights were Cusco–Lima; São Paulo (Congonhas)–Rio de Janeiro (Santos Dumont); Bogotá–Medellín; Arequipa–Lima; and Brasília–São Paulo (Congonhas).

LTM’s Price Performance

Shares of LTM have gained 87.9% over the past year, outperforming the 21.3% return of the Zacks Airline industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LTM’s Zacks Rank

LATAM Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportationsector may consider Allegiant ALGT and Southwest Airlines LUV.

ALGT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Allegiant has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and met the mark once, delivering an average beat of 23.6%.

Southwest Airlines currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

LUV has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and missed the mark once, delivering an average beat of 253.9%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.