LATAM Airlines Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $37.0, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $34.00, the current average has increased by 8.82%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of LATAM Airlines Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pablo Monsivais Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $34.00 Jens Spiess Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $40.00 - Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $36.00 - Pablo Monsivais Barclays Announces Overweight $34.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LATAM Airlines Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LATAM Airlines Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of LATAM Airlines Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of LATAM Airlines Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on LATAM Airlines Group analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA operates as a passenger airline group. Geographically, the company operates in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, along with international operations within Latin America and to Europe, the US, and the Caribbean. The firm generates its revenue from transporting passengers and cargo.

Breaking Down LATAM Airlines Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: LATAM Airlines Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LATAM Airlines Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): LATAM Airlines Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 25.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): LATAM Airlines Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: LATAM Airlines Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 13.39. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LTM

Date Firm Action From To May 2020 Deutsche Bank Downgrades Hold Sell May 2020 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Mar 2020 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LTM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.