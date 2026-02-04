LATAM Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt (LTM) Price Target Increased by 24.69% to 69.83

The average one-year price target for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:LTM) has been revised to $69.83 / share. This is an increase of 24.69% from the prior estimate of $56.00 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $69.13 to a high of $71.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.08% from the latest reported closing price of $67.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 22.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTM is 0.36%, an increase of 6.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 43.15% to 32,693K shares. The put/call ratio of LTM is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Olympus Peak Asset Management holds 6,492K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,706K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%.

Newport Trust holds 3,975K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,635K shares , representing a decrease of 41.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTM by 25.50% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,485K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing an increase of 71.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTM by 246.13% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 99.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTM by 16,742.75% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 1,018K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares , representing an increase of 46.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTM by 119.78% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.